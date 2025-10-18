Papers: Marco Silva's Fulham release clause 'revealed' as Nottingham Forest eye Postecoglou replacement

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

PREMIER LEAGUE

Marco Silva's release clause at Fulham is believed to be £8 million as he emerges as a potential candidate for the vacant Nottingham Forest job - The Guardian.

Real Madrid have identified Premier League duo Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate as their top defensive free agent targets, along with Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano - talkSPORT.

Liverpool director of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows has been lined up for a senior sporting leadership role at Chelsea - The Athletic.

Bruno Fernandes will not be taken off penalty-taking duties despite missing two of his last three in the Premier League for Manchester United - The Daily Mail.

Former Olympiakos boss Pedro Martins has emerged as a potential replacement for Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest, having worked under Evangelos Marinakis for four years at the Greek club - The Daily Mail.

Manchester United defender Matthijs De Ligt has insisted that Ruben Amorim's system is adaptable ahead of the clash with Liverpool - The Telegraph.

Nottingham Forest players must take responsibility for Ange Postecoglou's sacking, according to former club captain Ryan Yates - talkSPORT.

Former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger has joined eighth-tier side Wellingborough Town - The Daily Mail.

EUROPEAN FOOTBALL

Real Madrid starlet Endrick is interested in a move to Marseille as he continues to struggle for game time in the Spanish capital - L'Equipe.

Real Madrid are keeping tabs on 17-year-old Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora - AS.

Jurgen Klopp has landed a new job with the German Football League, with his role focused on improving the nation's game - Liverpool Echo.

Scott McTominay missed Napoli's 1-0 defeat over Torino after receiving six stitches in his ankle following an incident in training on Thursday - Football Italia.

INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL

Sarina Wiegman is in line for an honorary damehood after being suggested as part of the King's New Year Honours List - The Sun.

SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP

Rangers' net spend over the summer was confirmed as being at £20 million, putting the club in their best financial position in years - Scottish Sun.

RUGBY UNION

England's Tom Willis has turned his back on the chance to play for his country at the 2027 World Cup in a seismic blow to head coach Steve Borthwick’s plans. It is understood that Willis has decided to leave Saracens to join French club Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 next season - The Telegraph.

