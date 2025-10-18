Papers: Marco Silva's Fulham release clause 'revealed' as Nottingham Forest eye Postecoglou replacement
Football transfer gossip: Real Madrid have identified Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate as free transfer options for 2026; Real Madrid's Endrick is pushing for a loan move to Marseille
Saturday 18 October 2025 22:56, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Marco Silva's release clause at Fulham is believed to be £8 million as he emerges as a potential candidate for the vacant Nottingham Forest job - The Guardian.
Real Madrid have identified Premier League duo Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate as their top defensive free agent targets, along with Bayern Munich's Dayot Upamecano - talkSPORT.
Liverpool director of scouting and recruitment Dave Fallows has been lined up for a senior sporting leadership role at Chelsea - The Athletic.
Bruno Fernandes will not be taken off penalty-taking duties despite missing two of his last three in the Premier League for Manchester United - The Daily Mail.
Former Olympiakos boss Pedro Martins has emerged as a potential replacement for Ange Postecoglou at Nottingham Forest, having worked under Evangelos Marinakis for four years at the Greek club - The Daily Mail.
Manchester United defender Matthijs De Ligt has insisted that Ruben Amorim's system is adaptable ahead of the clash with Liverpool - The Telegraph.
Nottingham Forest players must take responsibility for Ange Postecoglou's sacking, according to former club captain Ryan Yates - talkSPORT.
Former Newcastle United striker Nile Ranger has joined eighth-tier side Wellingborough Town - The Daily Mail.
EUROPEAN FOOTBALL
Real Madrid starlet Endrick is interested in a move to Marseille as he continues to struggle for game time in the Spanish capital - L'Equipe.
Real Madrid are keeping tabs on 17-year-old Mexico midfielder Gilberto Mora - AS.
Jurgen Klopp has landed a new job with the German Football League, with his role focused on improving the nation's game - Liverpool Echo.
Scott McTominay missed Napoli's 1-0 defeat over Torino after receiving six stitches in his ankle following an incident in training on Thursday - Football Italia.
INTERNATIONAL FOOTBALL
Sarina Wiegman is in line for an honorary damehood after being suggested as part of the King's New Year Honours List - The Sun.
SCOTTISH PREMIERSHIP
Rangers' net spend over the summer was confirmed as being at £20 million, putting the club in their best financial position in years - Scottish Sun.
RUGBY UNION
England's Tom Willis has turned his back on the chance to play for his country at the 2027 World Cup in a seismic blow to head coach Steve Borthwick’s plans. It is understood that Willis has decided to leave Saracens to join French club Bordeaux-Begles in the Top 14 next season - The Telegraph.
