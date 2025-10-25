Man Utd transfer news: Sir Jim Ratcliffe blocks move for Robert Lewandowski - Paper talk and football transfer gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

Premier League

Manchester United co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has put the block on a shock move to sign Robert Lewandowski - Sunday Mirror.

Sevilla have joined the race to hand Joshua Zirkzee an escape from Manchester United - with West Ham United boss Nuno Espirito Santo considering a loan move to bolster his ailing attack - Sunday Mirror.

West Ham plan to avoid changing their head coach for a second time this season and will back Nuno Espírito Santo in the January transfer window - Sunday Times.

Chelsea stars had to be evacuated after fears of a chlorine leak at the training ground on Friday. The Blues' first-team squad and staff left the main building at their Cobham HQ when an alarm went off in the swimming pool part of the complex - The Sun.

Championship

Sheffield Wednesday were forced to adjust their matchday operation following a sudden increase in interest for their Championship fixture against Oxford United - talkSPORT.

European football

Scott McTominay could be set for a sensational return to the Premier League after struggling with life off the pitch in Italy - Sun on Sunday.

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal has stirred the pot ahead of this weekend's El Clasico - Mail on Sunday.

Kevin De Bruyne appeared overcome with emotion after putting his Napoli side ahead from the spot against Inter Milan - only to injure himself taking the shot - Mail on Sunday.

Scottish football

Striker Odsonne Edouard has lifted the lid on the private talks with Lens that saw him close the door on other summer offers amid speculation over a Celtic return - Sunday Mail.

CFR Cluj president Iuliu Muresan has admitted the club could be forced into a January sale of Louis Munteanu after Celtic saw a summer bid booted out - Sunday Mail.

Rugby

World Rugby will announce details of a five-year programme of matches involving various top nations to increase the sport's visibility Stateside in advance of the Rugby World Cup in 2031 and the women's equivalent, also scheduled for the US, in 2033 - The Sunday Times.