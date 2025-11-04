Premier League news: Barcelona to get cut price for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Wednesday's newspapers as Barcelona hope to get cut-price deal for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford next summer; Erik ten Hag unsure over Wolves role after being linked with Premier League return
Wednesday 5 November 2025 00:15, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
Premier League
Erling Haaland claimed that VAR has given him an advantage against defenders as the Manchester City striker looks on course to break his own goalscoring record this season - Daily Mail
Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly has reservations over taking charge of Wolves after being linked with a return to the Premier League - Daily Mail
Manchester United have a new potential buyer for out-of-favour Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch international has been linked with Sevilla, West Ham and recently Ajax - Daily Mirror
Arsenal are targeting the North London Derby for the return of Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli - Daily Mirror
Middlesbrough are confident of holding on to Wolves managerial target Rob Edwards - The Times
- Back Pages podcast - listen and subscribe
- Transfer Centre LIVE! | Latest on YOUR PL club!
- Download the Sky Sports app for expert analysis, best video & more
- Not got Sky? Get Sky Sports or stream with no contract on NOW📺
European football
Barcelona officials want their clash with Athletic Bilbao on November 22 to be their long-awaited first match back at the Camp Nou - Daily Mirror
Barcelona have a £28m purchase option for loanee Marcus Rashford - significantly lower than the £40m Manchester United would demand from other interested parties - Daily Mirror
Wembley Stadium is in the running to be the venue for the 2029 Champions League final but could be preferred the following year to allow Barcelona's Camp Nou to get the nod instead - The Times
Scottish football
Celtic are scrambling to add Callum Osmand to their European squad to face Midtjylland - Scottish Sun
Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News
Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.
Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.