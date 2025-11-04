Premier League news: Barcelona to get cut price for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Premier League

Erling Haaland claimed that VAR has given him an advantage against defenders as the Manchester City striker looks on course to break his own goalscoring record this season - Daily Mail

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly has reservations over taking charge of Wolves after being linked with a return to the Premier League - Daily Mail

Manchester United have a new potential buyer for out-of-favour Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch international has been linked with Sevilla, West Ham and recently Ajax - Daily Mirror

Image: The Mirror

Arsenal are targeting the North London Derby for the return of Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli - Daily Mirror

Middlesbrough are confident of holding on to Wolves managerial target Rob Edwards - The Times

Image: The Guardian

European football

Barcelona officials want their clash with Athletic Bilbao on November 22 to be their long-awaited first match back at the Camp Nou - Daily Mirror

Barcelona have a £28m purchase option for loanee Marcus Rashford - significantly lower than the £40m Manchester United would demand from other interested parties - Daily Mirror

Wembley Stadium is in the running to be the venue for the 2029 Champions League final but could be preferred the following year to allow Barcelona's Camp Nou to get the nod instead - The Times

Scottish football

Celtic are scrambling to add Callum Osmand to their European squad to face Midtjylland - Scottish Sun

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.



Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.