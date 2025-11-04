 Skip to content

Premier League news: Barcelona to get cut price for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford - Paper talk and football gossip

Latest from Wednesday's newspapers as Barcelona hope to get cut-price deal for Man Utd forward Marcus Rashford next summer; Erik ten Hag unsure over Wolves role after being linked with Premier League return

Wednesday 5 November 2025 00:15, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Watch Marcus Rashford's superb goal for Barcelona in the La Liga game against Elche

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Premier League

Erling Haaland claimed that VAR has given him an advantage against defenders as the Manchester City striker looks on course to break his own goalscoring record this season - Daily Mail

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag reportedly has reservations over taking charge of Wolves after being linked with a return to the Premier League - Daily Mail

Manchester United have a new potential buyer for out-of-favour Joshua Zirkzee. The Dutch international has been linked with Sevilla, West Ham and recently Ajax - Daily Mirror

The Mirror
Image: The Mirror

Arsenal are targeting the North London Derby for the return of Viktor Gyokeres and Gabriel Martinelli - Daily Mirror

Middlesbrough are confident of holding on to Wolves managerial target Rob Edwards - The Times

The Guardian
Image: The Guardian

European football

Barcelona officials want their clash with Athletic Bilbao on November 22 to be their long-awaited first match back at the Camp Nou - Daily Mirror

Also See:

Barcelona have a £28m purchase option for loanee Marcus Rashford - significantly lower than the £40m Manchester United would demand from other interested parties - Daily Mirror

Wembley Stadium is in the running to be the venue for the 2029 Champions League final but could be preferred the following year to allow Barcelona's Camp Nou to get the nod instead - The Times

Scottish football

Celtic are scrambling to add Callum Osmand to their European squad to face Midtjylland - Scottish Sun

Watch Back Pages on Sky Sports News

Back Pages is a review of the sports headlines from the national newspapers, every Monday to Friday, live on Sky Sports News from 10.30pm.

Missed the show? Catch up on the latest news with the Back Pages podcast.

Spreaker This content is provided by Spreaker, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Spreaker cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options. Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Spreaker cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Spreaker cookies for this session only.
Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

In case you missed it, here are all the headlines from Tuesday's papers...

SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!
SUPER 6 RETURNS - £1,000,000 'TIL IT'S WON!

Super 6 are starting the season by guaranteeing a £1,000,000 winner! Play for free.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Upgrade to Sky Sports for the new PL season

Other Sports

Not got Sky? Get instant access to Sky Sports with no contract