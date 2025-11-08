Adam Wharton addresses Old Trafford speculation - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Sunday's newspapers...

Premier League

A Premier League footballer has allegedly been swindled out of more than £800,000 - as police launch a manhunt for his accused fraudster - Daily Mail

Bayern Munich have entered the race to sign Ibrahima Konate from Liverpool with the French defender available to move on a free transfer next summer as things stand - Sunday Mirror

Adam Wharton has candidly addressed the speculation linking him with Manchester United ahead of the January transfer window - Sunday Express

Manchester United's young midfielder Kobbie Mainoo did not be take to the pitch against Tottenham due to an injury - Sunday Express

European football

Jamie Carragher wanted to join Borussia Dortmund fans in the away end at their Champions League clash with Manchester City - but was stopped from doing so amid concerns the move could prove incendiary - Mail on Sunday

Crystal Palace have been dealt a fresh blow by UEFA in their quest to find a suitable date for next month's Carabao Cup quarter-final tie against Arsenal - Sunday Mirror

Scottish football

Celtic's next manager could be Bodo/Glimt's Kjetil Knutsen or Columbus Crew's Wilfried Nancy - Scottish Sun

Former Real Madrid keeper Keylor Navas insists UNAM Pumas are in good hands under Efrain Juarez after he was linked with a return to Celtic - Daily Record

Cricket

England seamer Ollie Robinson believes his personal life has cost him a place in the England side - The Sunday Telegraph.

Olympics

Taylor Swift and Olympics inclusion is fuelling growth of flag football in UK - The Sunday Telegraph

Boxing

Chris Eubank Jr has been told by his father to retire just over a week before he faces long-time rival Conor Benn for a second time - Sunday Mirror

Anthony Joshua has spoken with Jake Paul over a shock short-notice showdown - The Sun on Sunday

Chris Eubank Sr believes Eddie Hearn is trying to damage his son - The Sunday Times

Formula 1

Oliver Bearman has edged dangerously close to a Formula 1 race ban after receiving a penalty at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix. The British driver now sits just three penalty points away from an automatic suspension following his punishment for "potentially dangerous" driving in a clash with Liam Lawson during Saturday's Sprint race - Sunday Mirror

WWE

WWE star Brian Mackney has died aged 77 as tributes pour in for the star who “won the hearts of the fans" - The Sun on Sunday

Tennis

New WTA Tour Finals champion Elena Rybakina declined a photo with WTA Tour chief executive Portia Archer during Saturday’s trophy ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, in the wake of the tour’s investigation into her coach, Stefano Vukov - The Athletic