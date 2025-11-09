 Skip to content
Scott McTominay talks up Napoli move to Man Utd's Kobbie Mainoo - Paper talk and football gossip

Latest from Monday's newspapers as Enzo Fernandes suffers injury blow and will stay at Chelsea during the international break; Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen opens the door to a move to Celtic

Sunday 9 November 2025 22:55, UK

Paper Talk

The top stories and transfer rumours from Monday's newspapers...

Premier League

Scott McTominay is attempting to convince Napoli to rescue Kobbie Mainoo from Manchester United - Daily Mirror

Chelsea midfielder Enzo Fernandez has withdrawn from the Argentina squad to face Angola this month due to an ongoing knee injury - The Athletic

Taiwo Ogunlabi, the viral AFTV star known as Ty, was involved in an ugly altercation with a steward following Arsenal's 2-2 draw away at Sunderland on Saturday - Daily Mail

Former Crystal Palace manager Frank de Boer has said it is unlikely he will coach again - stressing he does not miss "all that negativity" that comes with the job - Daily Mail

European football

England are working to develop a "heat-proof game model" to win next summer's World Cup, hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico - The Athletic

A heartbroken Champions League victor has opened up about the devastating loss of his son at the age of just 20 - Daily Mirror

Scottish football

Bodo/Glimt boss Kjetil Knutsen has opened the door to a move to Celtic - admitting "nothing is certain" over his future - Daily Record

Cricket

More than 40,000 England supporters are expected to descend on Australia this winter - an unprecedented travelling contingent for an Ashes series - as fans make up for missing out on the Covid-hit 2021-22 tour - The Times

This is England's best chance of winning in Australia for years, according to Sir Geoffrey Boycott - The Telegraph

Rugby Union

Jac Morgan ruled out for rest of autumn Tests after Wales handed hiding by Argentina - The Telegraph

Elliot Daly is in contention to start for England at full-back against New Zealand on Saturday in what would be his first game since breaking his arm on the British and Irish Lions tour of Australia - The Telegraph

Around Sky

Other Sports

Other Sports

