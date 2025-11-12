Man Utd boss Ruben Amorim's 'brutal criticism' of Manuel Ugarte revealed - Paper talk and football gossip

The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...

Premier League

Ruben Amorim was brutal in his criticism of Manuel Ugarte in a now-infamous team meeting after Manchester United's Europa League final loss to Tottenham - The Athletic

Wayne Rooney has put the boot into Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk once again, saying "I don't think he's been at the level this season". - The Sun

Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, now of Burnley, is pushing ahead with a £1m lawsuit as he sues the club for alleged 'clinical negligence' in relation to 'medical advice' he received - Daily Mail

Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in on Saturday night while he and his children were in their house - Daily Mail

Manchester United have joined clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and Bayern Munich in the battle to sign 16-year-old German midfielder Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha Berlin - Sky in Germany

European football

Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has turned down the vacant manager position at Ajax - NOS

LaLiga

Vinicius Junior is facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid future as the club's hierarchy are unwilling to match his demands to be on the same salary as Kylian Mbappe - Sport

Championship

Steven Gerrard, Gary O'Neil and Carlos Corberan are among the managers being touted to take over at Middlesbrough - The Sun