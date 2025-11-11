Wayne Rooney doubles down on Virgil van Dijk criticism - Paper talk and football gossip
Latest from Wednesday's newspapers and media as Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in on Saturday night while he and his children were in their house; Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has turned down the vacant manager position at Ajax
Tuesday 11 November 2025 23:18, UK
The top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's newspapers...
Premier League
Wayne Rooney has put the boot into Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk once again, saying "I don't think he's been at the level this season." - The Sun
Former Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe, now of Burnley, is pushing ahead with a £1million lawsuit as he sues the club for alleged 'clinical negligence' in relation to 'medical advice' he received - Daily Mail
Raheem Sterling was the victim of a home break-in on Saturday night while he and his children were in their house - Daily Mail
Ruben Amorim was brutal in his criticism of Manuel Ugarte in a now-infamous team meeting - The Sun
Manchester United have joined clubs including Real Madrid, Barcelona, Paris St-Germain and Bayern Munich in the battle to sign 16-year-old German midfielder Kennet Eichhorn from Hertha Berlin - Sky in Germany
European football
Former Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has turned down the vacant manager position at Ajax - NOS
La Liga
Vinicius Junior is facing an uncertain future at Real Madrid future as the club's hierarchy are unwilling to match his demands to be on the same salary as Kylian Mbappe - Sport.
Championship
Steven Gerrard, Gary O'Neil and Carlos Coberan are among the managers being touted to take over at Middlesbrough - The Sun.