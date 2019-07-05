Gianluigi Buffon rejected offers from Premier League to rejoin Juventus, says agent

Gianluigi Buffon has returned to Juventus after a short spell with Paris Saint-Germain

Gianluigi Buffon's agent says the Italian goalkeeper turned down the chance to play in the Premier League in order to return to Juventus.

Buffon rejoined the Italian champions on a one-year deal on Thursday after leaving Paris Saint-Germain at the end of the season.

The 41-year-old, who spent 17 years with Juve prior to moving to Paris, rejected a number of offers from English clubs this summer, according to his agent Silvano Martina.

"He had many offers, especially from the Premier League and from other large teams," Martina told MailOnline.

"I don't name names, it's not in my style but I think you won't have problems understanding.

Buffon has signed a one-year deal with the Italian champions

"Buffon has always made choices with his heart and never for his wallet. You can compare his return home to that of a husband who after an escapade can't wait to hug his wife again."

Buffon won nine Serie A titles during his previous spell at Juventus, including seven in a row between 2012 and 2019, making 656 appearances.

He played 25 times for PSG last season and helped the club win their second successive Ligue 1 title.