Matthijs de Ligt: Juventus make initial bid to Ajax for defender

Matthijs de Ligt wants to move to the Italian champions

Juventus have made an initial offer for Ajax captain Matthijs de Ligt worth in the region of £58.3m, according to Sky in Italy.

The proposed bid would see Ajax receive £49.3m up front, with £9m in add-ons. Juventus have already agreed a five-year contract worth £10.7m-a-season with De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola.

Ajax want £67.3m for the 19-year-old Netherlands centre-back and have already received an offer matching their valuation from Paris Saint-Germain.

Juventus have fallen short of Ajax's demands because they know De Ligt is set on a move to Turin.

The Italian champions are also set to re-sign 41-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, who is a free agent after his contract at PSG expired.

Buffon will undergo a medical at Juventus on Thursday ahead of completing his return to the club where he spent 17 years.

It is understood the Italian World Cup winner will be an understudy to Wojciech Szczęsny, the former Arsenal goalkeeper.

Follow the Summer Transfer Window on Sky Sports

From July 1, Sky Sports News will be the home to three new shows dedicated to bringing you the very latest news from this summer's transfer market.

Start your day with Good Morning Transfers at 9am as our team of reporters and pundits bring you the latest news and insight. Transfer Talk then follows at midday delivering the biggest stories that matter to you. And join us at 7pm for the definitive round-up of the day's news with The Transfer Show.

And as well as tuning into Sky Sports News, don't miss a thing with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.

There's also the Transfer Talk Podcast, the daily UK, Regional and European Paper Talk, plus features across skysports.com and the Sky Sports app.