Matthijs de Ligt moves step closer to Juventus switch after latest offer

Matthijs de Ligt is expected to be confirmed as a Juventus player soon

Juventus are close to finalising a deal to sign Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax, according to Sky in Italy.

The Italian champions made an improved offer to Ajax for the 19-year-old Netherlands international centre-back on Friday, and it is understood the two clubs now only need to agree the finer details of the transfer.

De Ligt, who was also wanted by Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona this summer, is not with the rest of the Ajax squad in Austria for their pre-season camp.

Juve have already agreed personal terms with De Ligt's agent, Mino Raiola, with the young centre-back set to receive £10.7m-a-year, plus bonuses, in Turin.

The Old Lady initially offered Ajax £58.3m for De Ligt - £49.3m upfront, with £9m in add-ons. The Eredivisie champions were, at that stage, said to be looking for closer to £67.3m.

Last season, De Ligt - Ajax's youngest-ever captain - led the team to a domestic league and cup double, as well as taking them to the Champions League semi-final in which they lost to Tottenham in the final seconds in Amsterdam.

Juve have already signed another young centre-back this summer in 21-year-old Turkey international Merih Demiral, brought in from Sassuolo, as they begin to plan ahead for life after Giorgio Chiellini, 34, and Leonardo Bonucci, 32.