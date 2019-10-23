Man Utd target Mario Mandzukic: Juventus discussing exit

Mario Mandzukic is poised to leave Juventus after falling out of favour under Maurizio Sarri

Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici has opened the door for Mario Mandzukic to start training with another side ahead of a January transfer move.

The striker remains linked with Manchester United - who have failed to replace forwards Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez - despite a move to the Premier League club failing to materialise in the last days of the summer transfer window.

The 33-year-old's deal at the Juventus Stadium expires in June 2021 and Paratici said the club are open to letting him find a new club as soon as he wants.

"We are talking to Mandzukic to find the best possible solution," Paratici told Sky in Italy ahead of Juve's Champions League clash against Lokomotiv Moscow, when asked about the possibility of the player leaving before January.

"We remain open to any scenario, so staying here or going elsewhere. We are discussing it to find the best solution for both parties."

Mandzukic scored 44 goals in 162 games for Juventus, winning four Serie A titles and three Coppa Italia

The former Croatia international is yet to feature for the Serie A champions this season and Juve boss Maurizio Sarri said on Friday he is not training with his team-mates due to an agreement with the club.

"Mandzukic is not training with us, in agreement with the club. If the agreement changes, I am open to everything," Sarri said.

In September, Paratici confirmed that the striker was in talks with Qatari club Al-Rayyan, but the parties couldn't come to an agreement.

Mandzukic, a Champions League winner with Bayern in 2013, originally joined Juventus from Atletico Madrid in July 2015 in a deal worth £21m.