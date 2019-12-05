Sami Khedira: Juventus midfielder out for three months after knee surgery

Juventus midfielder Sami Khedira will be out of action for three months after undergoing surgery on his left knee.

The Serie A champions said the surgery on the player's left knee was done in Augsburg in Germany and was a success.

The club said the operation was "perfectly successful and the player will be able to start rehabilitation immediately."

The 32-year-old, capped 77 times by Germany, had a similar procedure on his right knee in April.

He has made 17 appearances in all competitions for the Italian champions this season and is expected to return around March.