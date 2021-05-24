Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward set for fresh talks over future in the summer

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for fresh talks about his future with Juventus this summer.

The Portugal captain has one year left on his contract at the Allianz Stadium and was set to leave the Italian giants if they missed out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Juventus finished fourth in Serie A on Sunday night, after they beat Bologna 4-1 and Napoli dropped points with a 1-1 draw against Verona.

Ronaldo did not feature in Juve's final Serie A clash of the season as boss Andrea Pirlo decided to surprisingly leave him on the bench due to "fatigue".

However, the forward silenced his side's critics after the full-time whistle with an Instagram post picturing him holding his finger in front of his mouth.

Despite not playing in the final game, Ronaldo secured Serie A's top scorer award with 29 goals in 33 appearances, finishing in front of Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, who ended on 24 goals.

Image: Ronaldo helped Juventus to win this season's Coppa Italia thanks to a 2-1 win over Atalanta in the final last week

Juventus' season has been a frustrating one as they saw their nine-year Serie A winning streak brought to an end by rivals Inter but they were still able to secure the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia titles.

Ronaldo's future is tied to the futures of Pirlo and sporting director Fabio Paratici, who could both leave after a disappointing season.

The 36-year-old is costing Juventus £52m a year and earns £25m after tax, meaning only a club such as PSG would be able to afford to sign him.

That would only be likely to happen if Kylian Mbappe - who also has one year left on his contract - leaves Paris this summer.