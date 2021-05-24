Cristiano Ronaldo: Juventus forward set for fresh talks over future in the summer

Cristiano Ronaldo will speak with Juventus about his future after securing Champions League qualification on final day; Portugal captain endured tough season with Juve but secured Coppa Italia and Italian Super Cup titles as well as Serie A top scorer award with 29 goals

Monday 24 May 2021 22:43, UK

May 15, 2021, Turin, United Kingdom: Turin, Italy, 15th May 2021. Cristiano Ronaldo of Juventus during the warm up prior to the Serie A match at Allianz Stadium, Turin. Picture credit should read: Jonathan Moscrop / Sportimage(Credit Image: © Jonathan Moscrop/CSM via ZUMA Wire) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Image: Ronaldo endured a tough season with Juventus and has been linked with returns to Manchester United and Sporting CP

Cristiano Ronaldo is set for fresh talks about his future with Juventus this summer.

The Portugal captain has one year left on his contract at the Allianz Stadium and was set to leave the Italian giants if they missed out on qualifying for the Champions League.

Juventus finished fourth in Serie A on Sunday night, after they beat Bologna 4-1 and Napoli dropped points with a 1-1 draw against Verona.

Ronaldo did not feature in Juve's final Serie A clash of the season as boss Andrea Pirlo decided to surprisingly leave him on the bench due to "fatigue".

However, the forward silenced his side's critics after the full-time whistle with an Instagram post picturing him holding his finger in front of his mouth.

Trending

Despite not playing in the final game, Ronaldo secured Serie A's top scorer award with 29 goals in 33 appearances, finishing in front of Inter striker Romelu Lukaku, who ended on 24 goals.

Cristiano Ronaldo lifts the Coppa Italia
Image: Ronaldo helped Juventus to win this season's Coppa Italia thanks to a 2-1 win over Atalanta in the final last week

Juventus' season has been a frustrating one as they saw their nine-year Serie A winning streak brought to an end by rivals Inter but they were still able to secure the Italian Super Cup and Coppa Italia titles.

Also See:

Ronaldo's future is tied to the futures of Pirlo and sporting director Fabio Paratici, who could both leave after a disappointing season.

The 36-year-old is costing Juventus £52m a year and earns £25m after tax, meaning only a club such as PSG would be able to afford to sign him.

That would only be likely to happen if Kylian Mbappe - who also has one year left on his contract - leaves Paris this summer.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 for one last time in Sunday's Super 6 round. Play for free, entries by 4pm.

Around Sky

Get Sky Sports