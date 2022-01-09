Cardiff beat Preston in extra-time, with wins for Luton and Stoke in FA Cup third round

Mark Harris fired an FA Cup extra-time winner as Cardiff beat Preston 2-1 in the Welsh capital.

Harris' first goal in the competition came with the third-round tie just four minutes from a penalty shootout.

Isaak Davies, another of the Bluebirds' young guns, had earlier scored his first senior goal before Daniel Johnson's penalty put Preston back on terms.

Davies' strike after 42 minutes was a particularly sweet moment for the Wales U21 international. It came after Cardiff manager Steve Morison had described Davies as being more "a hindrance than a help" after sending him on as a substitute at Bournemouth only to replace him within 30 minutes.

Two former winners of the competition met behind closed doors because of the Welsh Government's Covid-19 restrictions.

Cardiff went ahead when Sepp van den Berg failed to intercept Marlon Pack's pass and Davies beat Patrick Bauer before firing through the legs of Iversen.

Image: Isaak Davies put Cardiff ahead late in the first half

Preston levelled after 54 minutes when Ciaron Brown clattered into Sean Maguire. It was a foolish challenge and one that seemed an obvious spot-kick, although referee Andy Woolmer deliberated before pointing to the penalty spot.

Johnson stepped up to calmly send Phillips the wrong way for his fourth goal of the season.

Substitute Scott Sinclair claimed a second Preston penalty when under pressure from Morrison but play was waved on this time.

Wales striker Harris secured Cardiff's place in the fourth round in extra-time after good work by fellow substitutes Kieron Evans and Tom Sang.

Stoke 2-0 Leyton Orient

Image: Tom Ince celebrates scoring the opening goal of the game for Stoke against Leyton Orient

Tom Ince's first-half goal and a late Tyrese Campbell strike earned Stoke a 2-0 win over Leyton Orient to book the Championship side a first fourth-round appearance since 2016.

Ince scored three minutes from half-time and then provided the pass for substitute Campbell to settle the contest in the 89th minute.

But Kenny Jackett's League Two visitors will feel they should have at least forced extra-time in this first FA Cup meeting between the clubs.

Image: Tyrese Campbell celebrates scoring Stoke City's second goal

Luton 4-0 Harrogate

Luton ensured there was to be no FA Cup third-round upset at Kenilworth Road as they shook off the rust to beat League Two Harrogate 4-0.

After a slow start to proceedings, the Hatters - who had not played for 29 days - took the lead through top-scorer Elijah Adebayo before Cameron Jerome, Kal Naismith and Luke Berry added to the scoreline in the second half.

Adebayo showed he had lost none of his sharpness in the long spell without competitive football, collecting Jerome's flick-on from James Shea's clearance and swivelling to pick out the bottom corner from 20 yards.

After the break, Jerome and Adebayo combined well only for the latter to fluff his lines before Luton did move 2-0 ahead after 50 minutes.

Image: Elijah Adebayo scored the opening goal for Luton in their victory

Winger Carlos Mendes Gomes did well inside the box to fashion a cross and the experienced Jerome was there to bundle over the line from close range, notching his first goal since August.

An exciting last 10 minutes saw both sides send men forward and Luton made it 3-0 when Naismith drove into the box and dinked over Oxley with eight minutes to go.

With two minutes remaining, Fred Onyedinma displayed great skill and trickery on the left to pick out the run of fellow substitute Berry and he lifted his attempt into the roof of the net to put the contest firmly beyond doubt.

Elsewhere...

Image: Tottenham need a late flurry of goals to see off Morecambe

Tottenham needed three goals in the final 16 minutes to avoid an FA Cup upset against Morecambe as they came from behind to win 3-1 on an afternoon when record signing Tanguy Ndombele was booed off by the home crowd.

Kaide Gordon, 17, became Liverpool's youngest FA Cup goalscorer to set Jurgen Klopp's side on the way to a comfortable 4-1 third-round victory at home to Shrewsbury.

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds as West Ham marched into the fourth round.

Daniel Podence scored twice and Nelson Semedo was also on the scoresheet as Wolves breezed into the fourth round with a 3-0 win over Sheffield United at Molineux.

Milot Rashica's late winner secured Norwich's place in the next round following a hard-fought 1-0 win at Charlton.