Carabao Cup round-up: Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and Brentford stunned

Huddersfield were knocked out by Lincoln in the first round of the Carabao Cup

Championship sides Middlesbrough, Huddersfield and Brentford were stunned in the Carabao Cup first round after being knocked out by lower league opposition.

Jonathan Woodgate's first taste of the competition as a manager ended in a shock exit as Middlesbrough lost 4-2 on penalties against League Two side Crewe.

Chris Porter had put the visitors ahead at the Riverside Stadium in the 41st minute, turning in Olly Lancashire's effort from close range. Less than four minutes later, Charlie Kirk was the scorer himself, finding the inside of Aynsley Pears' far post.

Woodgate threw on Britt Assombalonga and Paddy McNair for the second half and that was followed by the introduction of Ashley Fletcher.

Those changes had the desired effect as Fletcher curled Middlesbrough back into the tie with quarter of an hour remaining.

Marc Bola then marked his debut by hammering in a low equaliser in the first minute of stoppage-time to send the game to penalties. While Crewe scored all four of their spot-kicks, Middlesbrough ended up losing after two awful penalties from Assombalonga and Marcus Browne.

Lincoln dismiss Huddersfield

Harry Anderson scored the winner as League One side Lincoln dumped Huddersfield out with a shock 1-0 win.

The 22-year-old deservedly got his goal in the 55th minute, calmly volleying into the bottom left corner from Harry Toffolo's floated left-wing cross.

Reece Brown and Bacuna shot agonisingly wide and substitute Steve Mounie headed over in the last minute of normal time, but the hosts could not get their equaliser.

Toothless Brentford knocked out

Brentford were dumped out on penalties by League Two Cambridge after it ended 1-1 at Griffin Park.

Substitute Harvey Knibbs scored the winning spot-kick in a 5-4 success after Bees defender Luka Racic was denied by Callum Burton in sudden death.

Veteran striker Marc Richards had given Cambridge the lead after three minutes but Marcus Forss levelled midway through the second half.

Carlisle win on Oakwell return

Carlisle caused a shock on their first trip to Oakwell since 1986 as they beat Barnsley 3-0 in the first round.

Carlisle were gifted the opener following a mistake from debutant Aapo Halme, who let a pass run through his legs for the goalkeeper - only for Harry McKirdy to steal in and prod the ball past a helpless Brad Collins from close range for the 24th-minute opener.

The visitors set out to inflict more misery on the hosts after the break and doubled their lead when Jack Bridge converted from the penalty spot in the 58th minute after Nathan Thomas had been fouled inside the penalty area.

Sheffield United loanee Thomas then added his name to the scoresheet with an arrowed finish in the 64th minute, completing the scoring after bursting into the penalty area.

Elsewhere...

Leeds cruised into the second round of the Carabao Cup after a comfortable 3-0 win at Salford City.

Eddie Nketiah scored his first Leeds goal just before the break, while Gaetano Berardi and Mateusz Klich sealed their passage with two more after half-time.

Blackburn produced a remarkable turnaround with two stoppage-time goals to beat Oldham 3-2.

The Latics took a shock 14th-minute lead through Gevaro Nepomuceno's drilled strike but Bradley Dack equalised 20 minutes from time.

Mohamed Maouche's 20-yard effort looked to have won it for the League Two strugglers 10 minutes from time but their hearts were broken twice in the six minutes of added time, as Stewart Downing's first for the club levelled matters before Joe Rothwell's tap-in spared Blackburn's blushes.

QPR defeated Bristol City in a seesaw encounter at the Kiyan Prince Community Stadium.

The deadlock was broken in the 13th minute when Antoine Semenyo played an inch-perfect through-ball to Famara Diedhiou, who rounded debutant Liam Kelly before slotting home from a tight angle.

But QPR were soon level when Nahki Wells unleashed a snapshot from 20 yards that Daniel Bentley could not get near to.

The former Huddersfield striker then turned provider, galloping down the left in the 27th minute before laying the ball off to Marc Pugh, who squared for Ilias Chair to finish from six yards.

Jack Hunt then levelled proceedings four minutes from the interval after driving inside from the right wing before powering an unstoppable drive into Kelly's top right-hand corner.

Ryan Manning then planted his penalty past Bentley in the 86th minute after Wells was bundled over, but with no extra time, spot-kicks were needed to separate the sides.

Bailey Wright blinked at the decisive moment, with Kelly blocking the defender's effort with his legs to send the home fans ecstatic.

Teenager Lee Buchanan marked his Derby debut with a stunning goal as his side booked their place in the second round of the Carabao Cup with a 1-0 victory at League Two Scunthorpe.

The 18-year-old youth-team product - one of four Rams players making their first starts for the club - flashed an effort into the far corner after cutting in from the left 12 minutes from time to settle a hard-fought contest.

Millwall came from behind to beat West Brom 2-1 at The Hawthorns. Charlie Austin put the Baggies ahead on his debut but Tom Bradshaw equalised and Aiden O'Brien scored the winner, just three days after the teams drew 1-1 in the Sky Bet Championship.

Stoke booked their place in the second round with a 1-0 victory at Championship rivals Wigan.

The scoreline was hugely flattering to the home side, whose breakthrough came inside 10 minutes when a corner from the right was nodded on at the near post, and then back in by Liam Lindsay with a final touch almost on the line by Nathan Collins.

It was a rollercoaster game between bitter rivals AFC Wimbledon and MK Dons, with the game drawn 2-2 at full-time.

Conor McGrandles missed a penalty in the third minute before Scott Wagstaff netted the opener for AFC Wimbledon four minutes later. McGrandles then atoned for his miss with an equaliser in the 16th minute.

Five minutes after the break, David Kasumu put MK Dons ahead but on the hour mark, AFC Wimbledon were awarded a penalty. Captain Joe Pigott stepped up but his effort was saved by Lee Nicholls. MK Dons looked to be heading for the second round when Luke O'Neill made it 2-2 in the 94th minute to take the game to penalties.

Callum Reilly and Baily Cargill had their efforts saved during the shootout but it was another skied effort from Piggott that did the damage, with Alex Gilbey scoring the winning penalty for MK Dons as they went through with a 4-2 shootout win.

The remaining results

Accrington Stanley 1-3 Sunderland

Blackpool 2-2 Macclesfield

Macclesfield win 4-2 on penalties

Bradford 0-4 Preston

Bristol Rovers 3-0 Cheltenham Town

Charlton Athletic 0-0 Forest Green

Forest Green win 5-3 on penalties

Colchester United 3-0 Swindon Town

Coventry City 4-1 Exeter City

Gillingham 2-2 Newport County

Newport win 4-1 on penalties

Grimsby Town 1-0 Doncaster Rovers

Luton Town 3-1 Ipswich Town

Mansfield Town 2-2 Morecambe

Morecambe win 6-5 on penalties

Nottingham Forest 1-0 Fleetwood Town

Oxford United 1-0 Peterborough United

Plymouth Argyle 2-0 Leyton Orient

Port Vale 1-2 Burton Albion

Rochdale 5-2 Bolton Wanderers

Shrewsbury Town 0-4 Rotherham United

Stevenage 1-2 Southend United

Snwasea City 3-1 Northampton Town

Tranmere Rovers 0-3 Hull City

Walsall 2-3 Crawley Town

Wycombe Wanderers 1-1 Reading

Reading win 4-2 on penalties