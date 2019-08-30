Carabao Cup third round: MK Dons vs Liverpool and Portsmouth vs Southampton live on Sky Sports
Third-round ties take place on the week commencing Sept 23
Last Updated: 30/08/19 9:43am
Liverpool's trip to MK Dons and Portsmouth's clash with rivals Southampton will both be shown live on Sky Sports when the Carabao Cup returns in September.
- Holders City face Preston, Liverpool visit MK
- Carabao Cup goals and highlights
- Everton, Leicester through
- Boro, Huddersfield, Brentford out
The third-round draw was made on Wednesday night in the immediate aftermath of round two, producing a number of eye-catching fixtures.
This round - which commences in the week beginning September 23 - sees the entry of the Premier League clubs involved in European football this season.
And to kick off the action, Sky Sports Football will start by showing League One Portsmouth versus Southampton - who made it all the way to the final in 2017, only to lose a five-goal thriller to Manchester United - at Fratton Park on Tuesday, September 24.
On Wednesday, September 25, Jurgen Klopp takes the European champions to Stadium MK to face another League One team in the form of MK Dons.
Liverpool are the most successful side in the competition's history, having won the EFL Cup on a record-breaking eight occasions, the most recent of those in 2012 when they overcame Cardiff City at Wembley. They were also runners-up to Manchester City in 2016.
Burnley vs Liverpool
August 31, 2019, 5:00pm
Live on
So make sure you tune in to see both these intriguing games, as well as enjoying coverage of the other ties that week on Sky Sports News:
Third-round draw:
Wolves vs Reading
Oxford vs West Ham
Watford vs Swansea
Brighton vs Aston Villa
Sheffield United vs Sunderland
Colchester vs Tottenham
Portsmouth vs Southampton
Burton vs Bournemouth
Preston North End vs Manchester City
MK Dons vs Liverpool
Manchester United vs Rochdale
Luton vs Leicester City
Chelsea vs Grimsby or Macclesfield
Sheffield Wednesday vs Everton
Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest
Crawley Town vs Stoke City
*Ties will be played in the week commencing Sept 23 and kick off at 7.45pm