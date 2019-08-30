Carabao Cup third round: MK Dons vs Liverpool and Portsmouth vs Southampton live on Sky Sports

The Carabao Cup third-round ties take place in September

Liverpool's trip to MK Dons and Portsmouth's clash with rivals Southampton will both be shown live on Sky Sports when the Carabao Cup returns in September.

The third-round draw was made on Wednesday night in the immediate aftermath of round two, producing a number of eye-catching fixtures.

Manchester City won last season's Carabao Cup

This round - which commences in the week beginning September 23 - sees the entry of the Premier League clubs involved in European football this season.

And to kick off the action, Sky Sports Football will start by showing League One Portsmouth versus Southampton - who made it all the way to the final in 2017, only to lose a five-goal thriller to Manchester United - at Fratton Park on Tuesday, September 24.

On Wednesday, September 25, Jurgen Klopp takes the European champions to Stadium MK to face another League One team in the form of MK Dons.

Liverpool are the most successful side in the competition's history, having won the EFL Cup on a record-breaking eight occasions, the most recent of those in 2012 when they overcame Cardiff City at Wembley. They were also runners-up to Manchester City in 2016.

So make sure you tune in to see both these intriguing games, as well as enjoying coverage of the other ties that week on Sky Sports News:

Wolves vs Reading

Oxford vs West Ham

Watford vs Swansea

Brighton vs Aston Villa

Sheffield United vs Sunderland

Colchester vs Tottenham

Portsmouth vs Southampton

Burton vs Bournemouth

Preston North End vs Manchester City

MK Dons vs Liverpool

Manchester United vs Rochdale

Luton vs Leicester City

Chelsea vs Grimsby or Macclesfield

Sheffield Wednesday vs Everton

Arsenal vs Nottingham Forest

Crawley Town vs Stoke City

*Ties will be played in the week commencing Sept 23 and kick off at 7.45pm