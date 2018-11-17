Croatia boss Zlatko Dalic concerned over fatigue against England

Zlatko Dalic faces the media ahead of England vs Croatia

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic hopes their Nations League win over Span has not taken too much out of them as they prepare to face England at Wembley on Sunday.

Dalic's side had not managed a goal in the competition until they defeated Spain 3-2 in Zagreb on Thursday but could now top Group A4 and advance to next year's finals stages.

Defeat or a goalless draw in north London, however, and Croatia will be relegated to the second-tier of the Nations League, with a score draw meaning they remain their status as a top-ranked side.

England vs Croatia Live on

Dalic, however, is simply focused on ensuring his players are ready for another crucial encounter.

"We totally respect the England team," he said. "We learned a lot in both matches [the World Cup semi-final win and their 0-0 Nations League draw in Croatia].

3:16 Highlights of the Nations League group A4 match between Croatia and Spain. Highlights of the Nations League group A4 match between Croatia and Spain.

"I'm more worried about our team because we played against Spain two days ago. I'll try to get the best from my players."

As for whether progressing in the Nations League would provide extra emphasis for his side, Dalic insisted facing England at Wembley is all the motivation they need.

"We don't need to be motivated," Dalic added. "We play at Wembley, one of the most important stadiums in the world."

Croatia are making up for a slow start to the tournament that saw them thrashed 6-0 in Spain before being held to a 0-0 draw against England in a behind-closed-doors match in October.

Ivan Perisic was a key player for Croatia as they advanced to the World Cup final

Inter Milan midfielder Ivan Perisic feels that may been as a result of their exertions in the World Cup in Russia, where they reached the final before losing 4-2 to France in Moscow.

"Maybe it was too soon after the World Cup. That's why there was a little bit of a comedown," said Perisic.

"Tomorrow [Sunday] we will play how we know we can play. We will be very focused on the next Euro qualifiers but tomorrow against England we will try to play like we did against Spain."

3:07 Highlights of England's trip to Croatia in the UEFA Nations League Group A. Highlights of England's trip to Croatia in the UEFA Nations League Group A.

Given a draw favours Spain, Perisic expects an attacking game.

"Of course both teams need to win tomorrow. If not Spain go through," he added.

"If in the last 10 minutes it's still a draw both teams will try to win the match. It's difficult to say who is the favourite team. If we play our best like we did against Spain I think we can win the match."

Watch England v Croatia on Sunday. Coverage begins on Sky Sports Football and Sky Sports Main Event at 1pm.