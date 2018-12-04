Luka Modric will not face false testimony charges, Croatian court confirms

A Croatian court has rejected false testimony charges against Luka Modric

Luka Modric will not face charges of giving false testimony in the criminal trial of his former boss at Dinamo Zagreb, who was convicted in June of evading tax and siphoning transfer fees from the club.

A Croatian appeals court rejected a request by prosecutors to have charges reinstated against the 33-year-old Croatia international that had been thrown out by a lower court.

"The (Zagreb county) court rejected the appeal by the state attorney and confirmed the first-instance decision that there was not a sufficient level of evidence to raise an indictment," the court's spokesman Kresimir Devcic said.

Real Madrid midfielder Modric, who was named 2018 Ballon d'Or winner on Monday, testified last year at the trial of a tax official and three former senior officials from Dinamo Zagreb, including its former chief executive Zdravko Mamic.

In June, Mamic was sentenced to six-and-a-half years jail for siphoning millions of dollars in transfer fees from the club, including part of the £15m the club was paid when Modric moved to Tottenham Hotspur in 2008.

Modric won the 2018 men's Ballon d'Or award on Monday

Despite his conviction, Mamic is at large and living in Bosnia.

Prosecutors accused Modric of giving false testimony at the trial about the dates when he signed annexes to his professional contracts which covered transfer fees.

In September, Croatia's state attorney also charged Liverpool defender Dejan Lovren with the same offence as Modric. That case is still pending.