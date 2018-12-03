Who should win the 2018 Ballon d'Or? Luka Modric? Lionel Messi? Cristiano Ronaldo?

As ever, there is strong competition for the Ballon d'Or, with the winner set to be announced on Monday evening.

A 30-man shortlist has been drawn up for the prize based on performances in 2018, with Croatia captain and Real Madrid Champions League winner Luka Modric the favourite to land the prize.

Modric's former team-mate Cristiano Ronaldo and Barcelona's Lionel Messi are also in the running, along with 11 Premier League stars including Eden Hazard, Mohamed Salah and Sergio Aguero.

But who do you think should win the award?

Use our interactive ranking tool below to vote for your favourites. Hit the up arrow to move them up the list and hit the down arrow to move them lower in the rankings...