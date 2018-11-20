Greece investigated for Nazi symbol displayed during Nations League loss to Estonia

A general view of the Athens Olympic Stadium

A Greek prosecutor is investigating the display of a Nazi symbol by home fans during Greece's match against Estonia in Athens in the UEFA Nations League.

The investigation by a prosecutor for racist violence was ordered on Tuesday following a complaint by Greece's Sports Minister Giorgos Vassiliadis.

Photos from Sunday's match at the Athens Olympic Stadium show a small group of black-clad Greek fans displaying a banner with a Nazi symbol and burning a Turkish flag in the stands.

Vassiliadis said officials should have removed the banner immediately.

"Everything possible should be done to stop these people blackening the name of our country and of our national squad," he said.

Estonia won the League C Group 2 match 1-0 thanks to an own-goal from Greece's Vassilis Lambropoulos.