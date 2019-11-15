Alexander Isak: Sweden striker subjected to racist abuse by Romania fans

Alexander Isak was the target of racist abuse during Sweden's win over Romania

Sweden striker Alexander Isak was subjected to racist abuse by Romania fans during a European Qualifier on Friday.

Isak came off the bench for Sweden in the 78th minute of his side's 2-0 win, and the game was halted about two minutes later after the 20-year-old complained to the referee about the abuse.

Play was allowed to continue after those in the stadium were warned of their conduct.

#Romania v #Sweden #EURO2020 qualifier stopped tonight after Alexander Isak reported racism.



"Of course its sad in the moment, but we knew it could happen. I think I handled it well and the support from the team is great. I asked the ref if he heard it and he stopped the game." pic.twitter.com/lPAMMfy9fz — Fare (@farenet) November 15, 2019

After the match, Isak told Swedish broadcaster C More: "I just asked the referee if he heard anything. A couple of minutes later he paused the match and said he had heard something.

"He asked me 'shall I stop the game?'. I said no, you don't need to do that. Racist words, things that shouldn't happen. It's incredibly sad."

The Real Sociedad forward finished the game and led the celebrations in front of the Romanian supporters.

The victory sees Sweden progress to Euro 2020 with a game to spare, ending Romania's chances to qualify in the process.