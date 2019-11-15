Sweden News

News
  • News
  • Teams
  • Fixtures
  • Results
  • Tables
  • Stats
  • Squad
More from Football

Alexander Isak: Sweden striker subjected to racist abuse by Romania fans

Last Updated: 15/11/19 11:33pm

Alexander Isak was the target of racist abuse during Sweden's win over Romania
Alexander Isak was the target of racist abuse during Sweden's win over Romania

Sweden striker Alexander Isak was subjected to racist abuse by Romania fans during a European Qualifier on Friday.

Isak came off the bench for Sweden in the 78th minute of his side's 2-0 win, and the game was halted about two minutes later after the 20-year-old complained to the referee about the abuse.

Play was allowed to continue after those in the stadium were warned of their conduct.

After the match, Isak told Swedish broadcaster C More: "I just asked the referee if he heard anything. A couple of minutes later he paused the match and said he had heard something.

"He asked me 'shall I stop the game?'. I said no, you don't need to do that. Racist words, things that shouldn't happen. It's incredibly sad."

Also See:

The Real Sociedad forward finished the game and led the celebrations in front of the Romanian supporters.

The victory sees Sweden progress to Euro 2020 with a game to spare, ending Romania's chances to qualify in the process.

No international break for Super 6

FREE TO PLAY: Do not miss your chance to land the £250,000 jackpot for the fifth time this year!

Trending

©2019 Sky UK