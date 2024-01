AFCON 2023 state of play: Group tables, fixtures, venues, full schedule, kick-off times as 2023 tournament approaches knockout stage

State of play, dates, groups, fixtures, kick-off times, host cities and previous winners - here's all you need to know for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

Quarter-finals

Round of 16

State of play

Group A

Group B

Group C

Group D

Group E

Group F

Fixtures and schedule...

Group stage

Saturday January 13

Group A: Ivory Coast 2-0 Guinea-Bissau

Sunday January 14

Group A: Nigeria 1-1 Equatorial Guinea

Group B: Egypt 2-2 Mozambique

Group B: Ghana 1-2 Cape Verde

Monday January 15

Group C: Senegal 3-0 Gambia

Group C: Cameroon 1-1 Guinea

Group D: Algeria 1-1 Angola

Tuesday January 16

Group D: Burkina Faso 1-0 Mauritania

Group E: Tunisia 0-1 Namibia

Group E: Mali 2-0 South Africa

Wednesday January 17

Group F: Morocco 3-0 Tanzania

Group F: DR Congo 1-1 Zambia

Thursday January 18

Group A: Equatorial Guinea 4-2 Guinea-Bissau

Group A: Ivory Coast 0-1 Nigeria

Group B: Egypt 2-2 Ghana

Friday January 19

Group B: Cape Verde 3-0 Mozambique

Group C: Senegal 3-1 Cameroon

Group C: Guinea 1-0 Gambia

Saturday January 20

Group D: Algeria 2-2 Burkina Faso

Group D: Mauritania 2-3 Angola

Group E: Tunisia 1-1 Mali

Sunday January 21

Group F: Morocco 1-1 DR Congo

Group F: Zambia 1-1 Tanzania

Group E: South Africa 4-0 Namibia

Monday January 22

Group A: Equatorial Guinea 4-0 Ivory Coast

Group A: Guinea-Bissau 0-1 Nigeria

Group B: Cape Verde 2-2 Egypt

Group B: Mozambique 2-2 Ghana

Tuesday January 23

Group C: The Gambia 2-3 Cameroon

Group C: Guinea 0-2 Senegal

Group D: Angola 2-0 Burkina Faso

Group D: Mauritania 2-0 Algeria

Wednesday January 24

Group E: Namibia 0-0 Mali

Group E: South Africa 0-0 Tunisia

Group F: Tanzania 0-0 DR Congo

Group F: Zambia 0-1 Morocco

Second round

Saturday January 27

SR1: Angola 3-0 Namibia

SR2: Nigeria 2-0 Cameroon

Sunday January 28

SR3: Equatorial Guinea 0-1 Guinea

SR4: Egypt 1-1 DR Congo (7-8 on penalties)

Monday January 29

SR5: Cape Verde 1-0 Mauritania

SR6: Senegal 1-1 Ivory Coast (4-5 on penalties)

Tuesday January 30

SR7: Mali 2-1 Burkina Faso

SR8: Morocco vs South Africa - San Pedro (8pm)

Quarter-finals

Friday February 2

QF1: Nigeria vs Angola - Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (5pm)

QF2: DR Congo vs Guinea - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

Saturday February 3

QF3: Mali vs Ivory Coast - Bouake (5pm)

QF4: Cape Verde vs Morocco/South Africa - Yamoussoukro (8pm)

Semi-finals

Wednesday February 7

SF1: Nigeria/Angola vs Cape Verde/Morocco/South Africa - Bouake (5pm)

SF2: Mali/Burkina Faso/Ivory Coast vs DR Congo/Guinea - Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

Third place play-off

Saturday February 10

Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

Final

Sunday February 11

Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (8pm)

What were the groups?

The 24 teams taking part were split into six groups of four.

Here was the line-up...

Group A: Ivory Coast, Nigeria, Equatorial Guinea, Guinea-Bissau.

Group B: Egypt, Ghana, Cape Verde, Mozambique.

Group C: Senegal, Cameroon, Guinea, The Gambia.

Group D: Algeria, Burkina Faso, Mauritania, Angola.

Group E: Tunisia, Mali, South Africa, Namibia.

Group F: Morocco, DR Congo, Zambia, Tanzania.

The top two teams in each group and the four best-ranked third-placed teams advanced to the last 16.

The venues...

Five host cities have been chosen with six stadiums used for the tournament.

Alassane Ouattara Stadium, Abidjan (capacity 60,000)

Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium, Abidjan (33,000)

Charles Konan Banny Stadium, Yamoussoukro (20,000)

Stade de la Paix, Bouake (40,000)

Amadou Gon Coulibaly Stadium, Korhogo (20,000)

Laurent Pokou Stadium, San Pedro (20,000)

AFCON: Previous winners and runners-up... Year Winners Runners-up 1957 Egypt Ethiopia 1959 Egypt Sudan 1962 Ethiopia Egypt 1963 Ghana Sudan 1965 Ghana Tunisia 1968 DR Congo Ghana 1970 Sudan Ghana 1972 Congo Mali 1974 DR Congo Zambia 1976 Morocco Guinea 1978 Ghana Uganda 1980 Nigeria Algeria 1982 Ghana Libya 1984 Cameroon Nigeria 1986 Egypt Cameroon 1988 Cameroon Nigeria 1990 Algeria Nigeria 1992 Ivory Coast Ghana 1994 Nigeria Zambia 1996 South Africa Tunisia 1998 Egypt South Africa 2000 Cameroon Nigeria 2002 Cameroon Senegal 2004 Tunisia Morocco 2006 Egypt Ivory Coast 2008 Egypt Cameroon 2010 Egypt Ghana 2012 Zambia Ivory Coast 2013 Nigeria Burkina Faso 2015 Ivory Coast Ghana 2017 Cameroon Egypt 2019 Algeria Senegal 2021 Senegal Egypt

When did the tournament start and where is it?

The 2023 Africa Cup of Nations started on Saturday January 13 with Ivory Coast hosting the finals for the second time.

The hosts got things under way by beating Guinea-Bissau 2-0 in Abidjan.

The 34th edition of the tournament will last two days short of a month and end where it began - at the Alassane Ouattara Stadium - on Sunday February 11.