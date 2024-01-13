 Skip to content
Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau. Africa Cup of Nations Group A.

Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.

Ivory Coast 2

  • S Fofana (4th minute)
  • J Krasso (58th minute)

Guinea-Bissau 0

    Ivory Coast 2-0 Guinea-Bissau: Hosts open Africa Cup of Nations with convincing victory in Abidjan

    Match report and free highlights as hosts Ivory Coast open Africa Cup of Nations 2023 by beating Guinea-Bissau; Seko Fofana opened scoring in the fourth minute before Jean-Philippe Krasso doubled the lead 13 minutes into the second half; both sides return to Group A action on January 18

    Saturday 13 January 2024 22:26, UK

    Highlights of the AFCON opening match between hosts Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau

    Hosts Ivory Coast opened Africa Cup of Nations 2023 with a straightforward 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

    Goals in either half from Seko Fofana (4) and Jean-Philippe Krasso (58) in Abidjan did the damage as the Elephants made a perfect start to Group A.

    In energy-sapping humidity, Fofana gave his side an early lead with a superb shot from the edge of the box before Krasso made up for an earlier miss when he acrobatically netted a second just before the hour.

    Ivory Coast's Seko Fofana puts the AFCON hosts in front with a tremendous strike against Guinea-Bissau.
    Ivory Coast&#39;s forward #11 Jean Philippe Nils Stephan Krasso celebrates with Ivory Coast&#39;s midfielder #18 Ibrahim Sangare after scoring his team&#39;s second goal during the Africa Cup of Nations (CAN) 2024 group A football match between Ivory Coast and Guinea-Bissau at the Alassane Ouattara Olympic Stadium in Ebimpe, Abidjan, on January 13, 2024. (Photo by Issouf SANOGO / AFP)
    Image: Jean-Philippe Krasso celebrates with Ibrahim Sangare after scoring Ivory Coast's second goal in the 58th minute

    The Ivorians were always favourites against a Guinea-Bissau team who have now not won any of their 10 Africa Cup of Nations matches.

    But the hosts, with several players missing through injury, will be pleased to have started their campaign on a positive note in front of an expectant 60,000 crowd.

    What's next?

    Ivory Coast play their second Group A game against Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 18; kick-off 5pm.

    Up next for Guinea-Bissau in Group A is a clash with Equatorial Guinea at Alassane Ouattara Stadium on the same day at the earlier time of 2pm.

    AFCON 2023: Fixtures, results, schedule

    Dates, groups, fixtures, kick-off times, host cities and previous winners - here's all you need to know for the Africa Cup of Nations 2023.

    AFCON 2023: Which players are ones to watch?

    Every game of AFCON 2023 is live on Sky Sports. Here's who to look out for in the tournament for fans and Premier League clubs.

    Take a look at our picks of the best Premier League players who will be taking part in the Africa Cup of Nations this month
