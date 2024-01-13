Ivory Coast 2-0 Guinea-Bissau: Hosts open Africa Cup of Nations with convincing victory in Abidjan

Hosts Ivory Coast opened Africa Cup of Nations 2023 with a straightforward 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Stadium.

Goals in either half from Seko Fofana (4) and Jean-Philippe Krasso (58) in Abidjan did the damage as the Elephants made a perfect start to Group A.

In energy-sapping humidity, Fofana gave his side an early lead with a superb shot from the edge of the box before Krasso made up for an earlier miss when he acrobatically netted a second just before the hour.

Image: Jean-Philippe Krasso celebrates with Ibrahim Sangare after scoring Ivory Coast's second goal in the 58th minute

The Ivorians were always favourites against a Guinea-Bissau team who have now not won any of their 10 Africa Cup of Nations matches.

But the hosts, with several players missing through injury, will be pleased to have started their campaign on a positive note in front of an expectant 60,000 crowd.

Ivory Coast play their second Group A game against Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 18; kick-off 5pm.

Up next for Guinea-Bissau in Group A is a clash with Equatorial Guinea at Alassane Ouattara Stadium on the same day at the earlier time of 2pm.

