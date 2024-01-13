Ivory Coast 2-0 Guinea-Bissau: Hosts open Africa Cup of Nations with convincing victory in Abidjan

Ivory Coast vs Guinea-Bissau. Africa Cup of Nations Group A.
Stade Olympique Alassane Ouattara.
Match report and free highlights as hosts Ivory Coast open Africa Cup of Nations 2023 by beating Guinea-Bissau; Seko Fofana opened scoring in the fourth minute before Jean-Philippe Krasso doubled the lead 13 minutes into the second half; both sides return to Group A action on January 18
Saturday 13 January 2024 22:26, UK
Hosts Ivory Coast opened Africa Cup of Nations 2023 with a straightforward 2-0 victory over Guinea-Bissau at Alassane Ouattara Stadium.
Goals in either half from Seko Fofana (4) and Jean-Philippe Krasso (58) in Abidjan did the damage as the Elephants made a perfect start to Group A.
In energy-sapping humidity, Fofana gave his side an early lead with a superb shot from the edge of the box before Krasso made up for an earlier miss when he acrobatically netted a second just before the hour.
The Ivorians were always favourites against a Guinea-Bissau team who have now not won any of their 10 Africa Cup of Nations matches.
But the hosts, with several players missing through injury, will be pleased to have started their campaign on a positive note in front of an expectant 60,000 crowd.
Ivory Coast play their second Group A game against Nigeria at Alassane Ouattara Stadium on January 18; kick-off 5pm.
Up next for Guinea-Bissau in Group A is a clash with Equatorial Guinea at Alassane Ouattara Stadium on the same day at the earlier time of 2pm.
