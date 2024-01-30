 Skip to content

AFCON: South Africa dump Morocco out as Mali beat Burkina Faso to set up Ivory Coast quarter-final clash

Match reports and free highlights from Tuesday's Africa Cup of Nations action as South Africa knock out one of the tournament favourites Morocco, and Mali beat Burkina Faso to take their place in the quarter-finals

Tuesday 30 January 2024 23:49, UK

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the AFCON round of 16 match between Morocco and South Africa

South Africa caused an upset by beating 2022 World Cup semi-finalists Morocco as Mali proved too good for Burkina Faso to set up a clash with hosts Ivory Coast in the last eight of the Africa Cup of Nations.

South Africa dump Morocco out of tournament

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Teboho Mokoena scored an outstanding free-kick to help send his side through to the quarter-finals of AFCON as South Africa edged past Morocco

Achraf Hakimi missed a late penalty as Morocco became the latest big name to be knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations with a 2-0 loss to South Africa in the round of 16.

Evidence Makgopa's 57th-minute strike and a free-kick from Teboho Mokoena in the fifth minute of stoppage time sent the Bafana Bafana through to the quarter-finals at Morocco's expense.

South Africa will next play Cape Verde in Yamoussoukro on Saturday.

World Cup semi-finalists Morocco responded with increased pressure to Makgopa's opener but had to wait till the 82nd minute for Mothobi Mvala to be penalised for blocking Ayoub El Kaabi's shot with his arm.

Trending

But Hakimi grazed the top of the crossbar with the resulting spot-kick.

The Atlas Lions' task was further complicated when midfielder Sofyan Amrabat was sent off in injury time, and Mokoena sealed their fate a minute later when he fired inside the top left corner.

January 30 2024: Achraf Hakimi (Morocco) // during a African Cup of Nations Round of 16 game, Morocco vs South Africa, at Stade Laurent Pokou, San Pedro, Ivory Coast. Kim Price/CSM (Credit Image: .. Kim Price/Cal Sport Media) (Cal Sport Media via AP Images)
Image: Achraf Hakimi reacts after missing a late penalty

Morocco follow defending champions Senegal, seven-time champions Egypt, five-time winners Cameroon, four-time champions Ghana, along with Algeria and Tunisia to be knocked out ahead of the quarter-final stage.

Mali hold on to set up Ivory Coast clash

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player

Highlights of the AFCON round-of-16 match between Mali and Burkina Faso

Mali held on to beat Burkina Faso 2-1 to set up a quarter-final match against tournament hosts Ivory Coast.

An own goal from Edmond Tapsoba and second-half strike from Lassine Sinayoko were enough for the Eagles to win the round-of-16 game, the last match of the tournament to be played in Korhogo.

Mali will next play Ivory Coast in Bouak on Saturday, when the home team can count on supporters whose belief has been restored after beating defending champion Senegal on Monday.

Burkina Faso, who have repeatedly gone close to winning their first Africa Cup title in recent years, will have to prolong their wait after a campaign that never really sparked into life. The Stallions edged Mauritania 1-0, then drew 2-2 with Algeria, before losing their final group game 2-0 to Angola.

It was a bad start for Burkina Faso when Mali's Amadou Haidara hit the post with a header and the ball rebounded off Tapsoba's foot into his own net in the third minute.

Mali missed good chances to score before Sinayoko made it 2-0 by shooting between the goalkeeper's legs in the 47th minute.

The Stallions were given a lifeline six minutes later when Kiki Kouyat was penalised for handball. Bertrand Traore scored from the spot to make it 2-1 in the 57th minute, finally giving his team the confidence to push for more.

Issoufou Dayo thought he'd equalized in the last minute but he had strayed offside before heading in a free-kick.

Win £250,000 with Super 6!
Win £250,000 with Super 6!

Correctly predict six scorelines to win £250,000 for free with Super 6. Entries by 3pm Saturday.

Around Sky

Other Sports

Get Sky Sports

Football

How to watch Premier League, EFL, AFCON, WSL, tennis, darts and more