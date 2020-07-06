Hamilton Academical fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21
Hamilton Academical will kick off their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign with an away trip to Celtic on August 2, live on Sky Sports.
Hamilton finished in 11th place last season after it was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and face champions Celtic on the opening weekend.
Aberdeen and Rangers are also among the August fixtures, with the visit of Steven Gerrard's side on August 29 also selected for live Sky Sports coverage.
August
2: Celtic (a) - 4.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
8: Ross County (h) - 3pm
12: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm
15: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
22: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
29: Rangers (h) - 5.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports
September
12: Livingston (a) - 3pm
19: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
26: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
October
2: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm
17: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
24: St Mirren (a) - 3pm
31: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm
November
6: Rangers (a) - 3pm
21: Dundee United (a) - 3pm
December
5: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm
12: Hibernian (h) - 3pm
19: Ross County (a) - 3pm
23: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm
26: Celtic (h) - 3pm
30: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm
January
2: Motherwell (h) - 3pm
9: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm
16: Dundee United (h) - 3pm
23: Livingston (a) - 3pm
27: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm
February
3: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm
6: Rangers (h) - 3pm
13: Motherwell (a) - 3pm
27: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm
March
6: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm
20: St Mirren (h) - 3pm
April
April 3: Hibernian (a) - 3pm
Post-split dates
Saturday April 17
Saturday April 24
Saturday May 1
Wednesday May 12
Saturday May 15