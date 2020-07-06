Hamilton Academical fixtures: Scottish Premiership 2020/21

Hamilton Academical will kick off their 2020/21 Scottish Premiership campaign with an away trip to Celtic on August 2, live on Sky Sports.

Hamilton finished in 11th place last season after it was curtailed due to the coronavirus pandemic, and face champions Celtic on the opening weekend.

Aberdeen and Rangers are also among the August fixtures, with the visit of Steven Gerrard's side on August 29 also selected for live Sky Sports coverage.

Dates, kick-off times and television details from September 1 to be confirmed - all fixtures subject to change.

August

2: Celtic (a) - 4.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

8: Ross County (h) - 3pm

12: Aberdeen (a) - 7.45pm

15: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

22: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

29: Rangers (h) - 5.30pm kick-off, live on Sky Sports

September

12: Livingston (a) - 3pm

19: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

26: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

October

2: Hibernian (a) - 7.45pm

17: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

24: St Mirren (a) - 3pm

31: Aberdeen (h) - 3pm

November

6: Rangers (a) - 3pm

21: Dundee United (a) - 3pm

December

5: Kilmarnock (h) - 3pm

12: Hibernian (h) - 3pm

19: Ross County (a) - 3pm

23: Livingston (h) - 7.45pm

26: Celtic (h) - 3pm

30: St Johnstone (a) - 7.45pm

January

2: Motherwell (h) - 3pm

9: Kilmarnock (a) - 3pm

16: Dundee United (h) - 3pm

23: Livingston (a) - 3pm

27: Celtic (a) - 7.45pm

February

3: Ross County (h) - 7.45pm

6: Rangers (h) - 3pm

13: Motherwell (a) - 3pm

27: St Johnstone (h) - 3pm

March

6: Aberdeen (a) - 3pm

20: St Mirren (h) - 3pm

April

April 3: Hibernian (a) - 3pm

Post-split dates

Saturday April 17

Saturday April 24

Saturday May 1

Wednesday May 12

Saturday May 15