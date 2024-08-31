Raheem Sterling joins Arsenal: Winger switches Chelsea for Premier League title challenge with former coach Mikel Arteta

Raheem Sterling's dramatic switch to Arsenal was one of the standout stories of deadline day - but in a window in which critics called on the Gunners to sign a striker, will the incoming Chelsea winger make the difference for Mikel Arteta's men this season?

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca may "prefer different kinds of wingers" but Sterling will be playing under an admirer at Arsenal. Arteta was striking with his effusive praise for the player last week, calling his time coaching Sterling at Man City "exceptional".

"We built a really strong relationship together," he added.

At that point a move to Arsenal seemed unlikely. Crystal Palace were being reported as an interested party, while a swap deal with Manchester United for Jadon Sancho was mooted. But with Gabriel Jesus since picking up an injury and Arteta admitting he was short in forward areas, Arsenal have moved on the opportunity.

For Sterling, the switch is a clear upgrade in his circumstances: from outcast at Chelsea to prominent player at a Premier League title challenger.

And there is evidence to suggest Sterling can have a significant impact in north London, too.

With his four Premier League titles and 82 England caps, Sterling adds even more big-match experience to this squad. Been there, seen it, done it. Sterling's knowledge and know-how at the business end of the season can help guide his team-mates towards glory.

The messaging from Sterling's camp is that he remains as hungry as ever to add to his list of honours. He also harbours hopes of returning to the England fold. That drive and determination is coupled with the fact that tactically Sterling suits Arteta's style. It feels like a winning formula.

Sterling enjoyed the most productive years of his career during Arteta's time at City (2016-2019), where he turned himself into a penalty-box poacher, timing his runs in from the flanks to feast on the cutbacks from City's wide players.

Last season, Arsenal made more cutbacks than any other Premier League team. Expect Sterling to go looking for those late darts into the six-yard box…

Exposing full-backs in one-on-one situations is another hallmark of Arteta's approach. Sterling, top for dribbles at Chelsea last season, will relish those showdowns, too.

Sterling could swiftly become a starter on the left, with Gabriel Martinelli - who Sterling topped for goal involvements last season - inconsistent and Leandro Trossard so far shown to be better off the bench.

Image: Sterling played across the frontline for Chelsea last season but primarily started on the left side of the attack

But he could also help to lighten the load on Bukayo Saka on the right or provide a false nine alternative through the middle. That adaptability is a real asset.

With Emile Smith Rowe and Reiss Nelson it always seemed there was a reluctance from Arteta to use his options in this area of the pitch. Smith Rowe was handed just three Premier League starts last term, for Nelson there was just one. Expect Arteta to put a lot more faith in Sterling, who gives Arsenal strength in depth across the front line.

In the context of Eddie Nketiah being sold to Crystal Palace on deadline day, some sceptics will point out Sterling is not the killer No 9 Arsenal are seemingly lacking.

But with Kai Havertz - 17 goal involvements in 15 games as a striker for Arsenal - Jesus, Trossard and now Sterling as options up top, Arsenal still have plenty of firepower. They did, after all, score 91 goals last season.

Having signed a goalkeeper, defender and midfielder this summer they finished the window by adding a forward. Now it is time to find out whether those incomings and Arteta's reunion with Sterling will be enough to topple Man City…