Man City face brutal start to Premier League season with tough fixtures and undercooked squad

Manchester City were down in 11th place after eight games last season. After back-to-back draws with Manchester United and West Brom in mid-December they had won just five of their first 12 fixtures.

Then they turned it on.

Fifteen wins on the spin in the Premier League - amid a run of 21 in all competitions - propelled them 14 points clear at the top of the table by early March. There was no catching them from there.

That streak was an incredible feat, accomplished during the winter months, when fixtures, different competitions, injuries and illness came thick and fast. It was one of the finest pieces of mastery and management of Pep Guardiola's career.

But such was its brilliance, that epic effort is not something that City can be expected to repeat. And that means there is real pressure on how they start this new Premier League campaign.

They're up against it, with tough fixtures on their schedule and player fitness and availability a major concern.

They go to Tottenham on the opening weekend and then face Norwich and Arsenal at the Etihad before the international break. Then comes Leicester away, Southampton at home, Chelsea away and Liverpool away.

Will they be playing catch-up after that trip to Anfield?

That run of games is tough enough, with trips to title rivals Chelsea and Liverpool coming either side of a Champions League group game. But what makes it even more brutal is Man City are coming into this campaign undercooked. And they know it.

Their 2020/21 season lasted as long as it could, with their Champions League final appearance coming on May 29. They then had no fewer than 17 first team players involved in the Euros and Copa America, and plenty of them, including their five England stars, went deep.

As a result, City were the final Premier League side to kick off pre-season training, with Benjamin Mendy, Riyad Mahrez, Fernandinho and Zack Steffen among the first back - and they were all starters in Saturday's Community Shield defeat to Leicester.

In his press conference after that game at Wembley, Guardiola was brutally honest about where his squad is at ahead of the new Premier League season, pointing out that "seven or eight" players were training for the first time this summer from Sunday and that many of the players involved against Leicester had only had three training sessions.

Key players Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden are struggling with injuries sustained at the Euros and are doubts for this weekend.

"We will try our best knowing we will not be at our best," said Guardiola about the start of the Premier League season. "It happened last season… we lost 2-5 at home to Leicester.

"Before the international break we want to get as many points as possible to be there and after week by week, I am pretty sure we will be better. What I saw today I am incredibly confident for the season."

The danger is that City could find themselves with too much of a mountain to climb by the time they are finally fit and firing.

While their incredible winning run swept everyone aside last season, there was no genuine, sustained challenge for the crown by any other side.

This time Liverpool will expect to be back in the mix and Manchester United and Chelsea have invested heavily to compete for the honour. The margin of error is going to be small, the standards raised.

City's big investment was in Jack Grealish. They could go even bigger and bring in Harry Kane, too. But both of them, like their England Euro 2020 colleagues, will need time to get back up to speed, let alone acquainted with a new side's patterns of play.

The challenge for Guardiola will be to find the resources within his squad - and perhaps within his own tactical trickery - to keep City in the picture by the time Grealish and City's other superstars are able to enter the action at full tilt.

They can't afford another slow start.

