Liverpool will beat Man City on Super Sunday if Mohamed Salah plays, says Paul Merson

Mohamed Salah gives Liverpool their X-factor and they'll beat Man City on Sunday if he plays.

Without him, I don't see how Liverpool are going to hurt City on a consistent basis. With Salah, they'll get after Man City and put them under severe pressure by closing down high up the pitch.

He is one of the best players in the world and takes chances - Liverpool will get enough chances to win if Salah plays. He carries that fear factor too and will make Man City think. He's back in training and they'll nick the win with him.

Liverpool

Manchester City Sunday 10th March 3:00pm Kick off 3:45pm

Arsenal

Brentford Saturday 9th March 5:00pm Kick off 5:30pm

If Man City win it then Arsenal will be thinking they have to avoid defeat at the Etihad. Arsenal might want Liverpool to win this game rather than City.

Man City look like they're playing 12 or 13 players every week. Their patience is unbelievable. The way they keep the ball and don't force it. They wait and wait for a chance. There's such an art in that.

Image: Salah's stats in the Premier League this season

I've seen City at Anfield too many times and it's a hard place to go when it's bouncing, but Salah has to play for Liverpool to win this game.

This is the best Premier League title race ever

This has to be the best Premier League title run-in ever with three unbelievable teams. It's such a hard one to call.

Liverpool would be third in the league right now if they didn't score with the last kick of the game at Nottingham Forest. Now, if they go and beat Man City this weekend, then I'd fancy them to go on and win the league. That's how quickly it changes.

I don't think Man City can afford to get one point from their next two games at Liverpool and home to Arsenal. If City win them both then I can't see anything but them winning the league title again.

But if City lose on Sunday, then I'd be surprised if Liverpool don't win the league. Their fixtures are nice and they will be four points clear with Man City then having to play Arsenal. They are huge games.

Arsenal will go top on Saturday if they get the job done against Brentford, who have a lot of good players out, so they've got to put the pressure on the others.

They are so different to last season because Declan Rice has taken them to another level. He's up there with Rodri and that's why Man City and Arsenal have great defences. They are so disciplined it's unbelievable.

Arsenal have won seven in a row now and that break they had has helped them, but when you look back at their results, I hope the week when Fulham and West Ham beat them isn't what costs them.

They've taken their goal difference to another level in the last few weeks though. They were behind and now they've almost got an extra point with it. That could be massive.

However, the acid test is going to be at Man City on March 31. We'll see how far Arsenal have come then. But you've got to keep on winning these games to make sure you get there and that's what they're doing.

