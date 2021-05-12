Scottish Cup final: St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson concerned by Covid-19 situation

St Johnstone only had a 16-man squad for their 4-0 defeat at Celtic on Wednesday evening; manager Callum Davidson was without four self-isolating players for Sunday's Scottish Cup semi-final win against St Mirren; St Johnstone face Hibernian in the cup final on May 22

By PA Media

Wednesday 12 May 2021 22:38, UK

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson during the Scottish Premiership match between Celtic and St Johnstone at Celtic Park
Image: Callum Davidson only had a 16-man squad available for St Johnstone's 4-0 defeat at Celtic

St Johnstone manager Callum Davidson admits he is very concerned about his Scottish Cup final plans after losing more players to Covid-related issues.

Already without four self-isolating players before Sunday's semi-final win against St Mirren, Davidson only had a 16-man squad for their 4-0 defeat at Celtic Park with Zander Clark, Liam Gordon, Michael O'Halloran and Ali McCann dropping out.

Davidson will now seek more guidance to ensure they do not suffer any more blows before they face Hibernian on May 22.

"It's very concerning," he said. "I think the whole world is concerned about Covid, so it's not just me, but it's not a nice situation to be in.

"We're doing our best with everybody, we're not experts on it, so we're trying to get as much help as we can to make sure we're all safe.

Celtic&#39;s Scott Brown with manager John Kennedy after being substituted against St Johnstone
Image: Scott Brown made his final home appearance for Celtic in the win over St Johnstone

"We followed Government guidelines and it's paramount we keep them safe.

"We'll get three or four of the players back tomorrow (Thursday), which is great, and the good news is that they're all asymptomatic, so they are not suffering at all.

"We must try to stamp it out and we can't let it fester until next week."

Davidson is still hopeful he will have a full squad for Hampden minus the injured Scott Tanser.

"That's why we're trying to shut the place down as much as we can and test people as often as we can to make sure everyone is safe," said Davidson, whose side remain fifth in the Scottish Premiership, ahead of Livingston on goal difference, before their meeting on Saturday.

"Fingers crossed. But what this last week has taught us is that it's a difficult virus, and that's why we're all in this pandemic."

