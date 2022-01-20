Ten-man Valencia hold Sevilla in la Liga; Strasbourg up to fourth in Ligue 1 - European round-up

Valencia weathered a late red card for Jose Gaya to hold La Liga title challengers Sevilla to a 1-1 draw on Wednesday night.

Mouctar Diakhaby's own goal just seven minutes in put Sevilla in front, but Goncalo Guedes levelled just before half-time, heading in from Gaya's cross.

Gaya was then sent off in the closing stages for a second booking, but ninth-placed Valencia clung on for the point to leave Sevilla in second and trailing leaders Real Madrid by four points.

Celta Vigo leapfrogged Osasuna into 12th place in La Liga with a 2-0 win, courtesy of goals from Hugo Mallo and Santi Mina.

Diego Carlos started for Sevilla Despite the speculation, Newcastle target Diego Carlos started for Sevilla in their La Liga match at Valencia on Wednesday night.

Ligue 1: Strasbourg up into fourth

Strasbourg stole fourth place in Ligue 1 with a 2-0 win at struggling Clermont.

Kevin Gameiro drilled the visitors in front just before half-time, having been teed up by Jean Eudes Aholou.

And as the clash ground into the final quarter, Cedric Hountondji put through his own net to seal the Strasbourg victory.

Isaac Lihadji and Reinildo pounced for goals as Lille cruised past Lorient 3-1 at home.

Moritz Jenz's own goal helped the home cause still further, while Sambo Soumano was on target with a consolatory effort for Lorient at the death.

Troyes shocked 10-man Montpellier with a 1-0 win, capitalising on Teji Savanier's red card just past the hour mark to seal a gritty victory.

Xavier Chavalerin's long-range piledriver sealed an important win on the road for relegation battlers Troyes.