Euro 2024 - Belgium 0-1 Slovakia: Romelu Lukaku denied twice by VAR as Red Devils suffer shock defeat in Group E opener

Much-fancied Belgium experienced a disappointing start to their Euro 2024 campaign after losing out to lower-ranked Slovakia 1-0 in their Group E opener.

Ivan Schranz was Slovakia's hero, capitalising on a Jeremy Doku error and collecting the deflection from Juraj Kucka's strike, before guiding the ball expertly into the far corner - a move that survived extensive VAR review.

Romelu Lukaku was not quite so lucky. Twice Belgium's leading scorer had the ball in the back of the net in the second period, and twice VAR intervened to chalk goals off.

The No 9, attempting to atone for a wasteful first half, was ruled a toe offside when slamming home Amadou Onana's cross in the 56th minute, before rounding off a smart move to plant Lois Openda's cross beyond Martin Dubravka in the final minute of the 90.

Image: Belgium's Romelu Lukaku appears to apologise to fans after losing to Slovakia

At first glance there looked to be very little wrong with the latter, but VAR was quick to spot the ball glancing off Openda's outstretched hand in the build-up, and recommended referee Halil Umut Meler take a second look. He did, and duly accepted the advice of the video official, denying a frustrated Lukaku once more.

Domenico Tedesco's side, flat and underwhelming for the most part, still created four 'big chances' (their most in a Euros game since 1980 vs Spain), but were unable to breach stubborn Slovakia, who now top Group E alongside Romania.

Image: Ivan Schranz celebrates scoring Slovakia's winner

Stats: Story of the match

So far in Group E...