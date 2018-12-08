Jamie Redknapp: Liverpool purring at the moment, and Mo Salah is best in central area

Liverpool are purring at the moment, says former Reds midfielder Jamie Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp says Liverpool are "purring" at the moment as they went 17 unbeaten in the Premier League with a fine 4-0 win at Bournemouth.

Mohamed Salah scored a hat-trick as Liverpool equalled a club record unbeaten run in the Premier League, meaning they have dropped just six points in 16 games this season.

Speaking on Sky Sports, former Liverpool midfielder Redknapp joked that defender Virgil van Dijk can wear his kit again, such was the Reds' dominance, and insists Saturday's game showed why Salah is best in a central position.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool's 4-0 won over Bournemouth

Redknapp said: "They're purring right now, and if they can get through on Tuesday [in the Champions League against Napoli], keep going in the Premier League, they can hang onto Man City's coat-tails."

"Virgil van Dijk can wear his kit on Tuesday night, it was that clean. Liverpool never got out of second gear, it was so comfortable in possession. When you've got a player like Salah, he can take a game away from any team.

Liverpool vs Man Utd Live on

"There's been questions over where his best position is. Do you play him down the middle or do you play him our wide? I think today you saw the real benefits of playing him in a central position.

Klopp embraces Mohamed Salah after his hat-trick

"The problems he causes defenders, running on the shoulder, the third goal epitomised that. I thought Liverpool were very comfortable and it shows the strength of the squad they have."

Graeme Souness feels Bournemouth played into Liverpool's hands with the manner in which they approach the game, but he believes his former club can't afford to take their foot off the gas.

Virgil van Dijk can wear his kit on Tuesday night, it was that clean. Liverpool never got out of second gear. Jamie Redknapp on Liverpool performance

He said: "If you're a big club, generally, the big games take care of themselves - the games against your direct rivals. It's the games against the perceived lesser teams that you can slip up in. For Liverpool and Man City, they'll be driving each other on.

Salah with the match ball at the Vitality Stadium

"They know they just cannot afford to slip up. Liverpool cannot afford to go five or six points behind City, with the title race is over before Christmas, so they have to be bang at it.

"But City have to show up every game as well. City are a scalp, they and Liverpool are the two biggest scalps to have and they can get beaten by the lesser teams if they're not at it."