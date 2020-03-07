Man Utd vs Man City: Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo impact hailed by Jamie Redknapp

Jamie Redknapp on Manchester derby

January signings Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have transformed Manchester United ahead of their Super Sunday derby with Manchester City, according to Jamie Redknapp.

Bruno Fernandes and Odion Ighalo have made impressive starts at Man United

United go into the Old Trafford clash on their best streak of the season, having won six and drawn three of their last nine across all competitions. Recent results have taken United into the quarter-finals of the FA Cup, the last 16 of the Europa League and to within three points of the top four in the Premier League.

Fernandes has been instrumental in midfield since his £46.6m move from Sporting Lisbon, and Redknapp believes the Portugal international has immediately taken on a leadership role at United.

"The Bruno Fernandes signing has been huge for the club, sometimes it can just take one player to change the feeling, the way they train," Redknapp said on a special Manchester derby preview podcast.

"I love his attitude. He dictates the pace of the game. And when you see him live you see a player who can pull the strings. He's not gone in there and taken it easy, straight away he's gone in and he's organising.

"To a certain extent he's like the manager on the pitch. And that's what you want - somebody who can run a game for you. Ole must be so happy with that signing, considering they nearly didn't sign him. They were umming and ahhing over the fee but he looks quite cheap now."

Meanwhile, Ighalo - a shock Deadline Day loan signing from Shanghai Shenhua - has also made a fast start, scoring three goals from two starts, including a well-taken double in Thursday's FA Cup win at Derby.

"Brilliant signing," Redknapp added. "There was no doubting his ability. Even at Watford he showed glimpses and Ole obviously knew him, so they're inspired signings and they're the ones you want.

Ighalo starred in Manchester United's FA Cup win at Derby

"If you're building a team for the future, you're not going to put Ighalo in it for the next five years but right now, as a stop gap with Marcus Rashford injured, Ole needed somebody to come in and make a difference and against Derby he was fantastic and took his second goal extremely well.

"And that will give him a lot of confidence. Even if he doesn't start, to come off the bench and make a difference, that's what you need as a manager."

Redknapp believes Fernandes and Ighalo have helped to shift the mentality in the squad at Manchester United.

"There were a lot of games I saw earlier in the season and I thought 'these players aren't at it, they're not pulling their weight, they're not pushing themselves'," Redknapp said.

"Now I'm watching them and they're dictating the game, they've got a lot of possession, they look dangerous, and to a certain extent without Rashford, without Paul Pogba, people would have thought, well that's their season over. But no.

"And do you know what else I really like? He's not complained - we've not heard him moaning about not having Rashford, or Pogba. People don't want to hear that. He's got on with it. You have to get on with the squad you've got and it's almost to a certain extent refreshing to hear a manager go that way because so often we hear, what can I do, I've got no players. He just got on with it."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer thinks the in-form Manchester clubs could serve up a thrilling derby encounter on Sunday.

Solskjaer said: "They will feel confident. They have hit form, they are playing well. They have just been to the Bernabeu, winning there as well, and won the cup final.

"So I am sure they will play their game, we will play our game, and hopefully it will be a good one. Let's hope it will be a 4-3, like we have seen before. There have been many classics. We will do what we can to make it a classic."

Pep Guardiola says he does not agree with suggestions Manchester United are a defensive side, and says he expects them to be "incredibly aggressive" in Sunday's Manchester derby.

After Liverpool drew 1-1 away to United in October, Jurgen Klopp said Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's side "just defended" - but Guardiola is not expecting a repeat on Sunday.

"For me it doesn't look like that," he said. "When I saw the last games, they're incredibly aggressive. I think in Old Trafford, that's going to happen. They are going to defend and we are going to control a lot. In some games they defend, but what I saw in the last games is a team that is aggressive."

Will Harry Maguire be fit?

Solskjaer says centre-back Harry Maguire is "touch and go". The United skipper missed Thursday's FA Cup win at Derby after rolling his ankle in training on the eve of the game and will be assessed ahead of the match.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have not trained this week with knocks so will also need checking over. Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain out.

Kevin De Bruyne is doubtful for City after falling awkwardly on his shoulder in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup final last weekend and will be assessed.

Winger Leroy Sane continues to make progress in his recovery from the knee injury that has sidelined him since August but the trip to Old Trafford comes too soon for the German.

Defender Aymeric Laporte is still missing with a hamstring problem. Ederson will return in goal after sitting out the past two domestic cup games.

Raheem Sterling has warned Liverpool to brace themselves for a "massive reaction" if Manchester City relinquish their Premier League crown to Jurgen Klopp's team this season.

Speaking ahead of Sunday's Manchester derby - live on Sky Sports Premier League - Sterling acknowledged City had slacked during this season's title defence but guaranteed a response from his team-mates.

"Liverpool have been far better than everyone in the league and have been consistent, that is why they are top of the league," Sterling exclusively told Sky Sports.

"We have been slacking, we haven't kept our standards that we know we can keep to. From now to the end of the season we have to try and win every single game and whatever happens, happens. It's in Liverpool's hands and that's it."

Ahead of his first Manchester derby, Odion Ighalo reveals how he spent his lunch money on watching Manchester United as a child - and explains how his Deadline Day move came about.

The striker, who was loaned to his favourite boyhood club on Deadline Day, sat down with Sky Sports' Patrick Davison ahead of the Manchester derby to reveal all about his childhood watching United.

He said: "I know many footballers say that, when they sign for a team, this is my dream team. Respect to that but my own case was different.

"Anyone who knows me back from when I was young knows me and my siblings supported Man United, we would pay to go and watch Man United play. In Nigeria, you have to have sports channels to watch that but not everyone can afford it. My parents couldn't afford that so you have to pay a viewing centre to watch that. We would pay to watch that.

"Back then, Manchester United were the best team in England. They won every game, every season you'd see them winning the Premier League when Sir Alex Ferguson was here. Everybody wants to associate with a team that's winning and that's how I associated myself. I was very young then and growing up, I followed the team to today.

"When I remember all that now, I laugh and say 'wow, from Ajegunle to the Theatre of Dreams'. It's a great moment for me and I'm enjoying every bit of it. It is the happiest moment of my life, playing for my dream team, the team I supported when I was young."

Only PSG have kept more clean sheets than Manchester United across the top five leagues in all competitions this season

One thing may have gone unnoticed in recent weeks... Manchester United's defensive record. They have kept seven clean sheets in their past nine games in all competitions - their best run in two years. They have only conceded twice in that time.

Only Paris Saint-Germain have kept more clean sheets in Europe's top five major leagues in all competitions this term.

