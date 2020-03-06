Live on Sky: Manchester United vs Manchester City preview

Team news, key stats and ways to follow ahead of Manchester Utd vs Manchester City in the Premier League.

Manchester United

Manchester City Sunday 8th March 4:00pm

Team news

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says centre-back Harry Maguire is "touch and go" to face Manchester City on Sunday. The United skipper missed Thursday's FA Cup win at Derby after rolling his ankle in training on the eve of the game and will be assessed ahead of the match.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James have not trained this week with knocks so will also need checking over. Marcus Rashford (back) and Paul Pogba (ankle) remain out.

1:55 After scoring a brace against Derby in the FA Cup, Paul Dickov and Lee Sharpe talk about the long-term impact of bringing striker Odion Ighalo to Manchester United

Kevin De Bruyne is doubtful for City after falling awkwardly on his shoulder in the latter stages of the Carabao Cup final last weekend and will be assessed.

Winger Leroy Sane continues to make progress in his recovery from the knee injury that has sidelined him since August but the trip to Old Trafford comes too soon for the German.

Defender Aymeric Laporte is still missing with a hamstring problem. Ederson will return in goal after sitting out the past two domestic cup games.

4:00 Manchester City head coach Pep Guardiola talks about the derby against Manchester United, live on Sky Sports

How to follow

Follow the match on Sky Sports Premier League and Main Event from 4pm; kick-off 4.30pm. Also keep up-to-date in our dedicated live blog, with highlights published on the Sky Sports digital platforms and the Sky Sports Football YouTube channel shortly after full time.

2:21 Highlights of the Carabao Cup Final between Aston Villa and Manchester City

Opta stats

Manchester United have lost their last three home games against Manchester City in all competitions - they have only lost four against them consecutively once previously, between January 1926 and February 1931.

City have already lost twice against United this season, losing in the Premier League and League Cup - they have lost three times against them in three previous seasons; 1956-57, 1995-96 and 2009-10.

The away side has won six of the last seven matches between United and City in all competitions, with the exception a 3-1 home win for City in November 2018.

United are looking to complete a league double over City for the first time since Alex Ferguson retired, last achieving it in 2009-10. The last Red Devils manager other than Ferguson to achieve a double over City was Dave Sexton in the 1978-79 season.

City have won their last three Premier League matches at Old Trafford, and could become the first top-flight side to win four in a row away to United since the Citizens themselves did a run of five between 1968-1972.

United have kept a clean sheet in three of their last four home league games, including each of the last two. They last recorded three consecutive shutouts at Old Trafford back in February 2018.

City are unbeaten in all 10 of their Premier League games in March under manager Pep Guardiola (W8 D2), winning each of the last seven in a row. Their last defeat in the month came in 2016 against United.

Pep Guardiola has won all three of his Premier League away games against United - no visiting manager has won more at Old Trafford.

Since the start of last season, no player has made more errors leading to a goal in the Premier League than David De Gea (seven). The Spaniard has also conceded 33 Premier League goals against City (11 more than vs any other opponent), shipping a goal on average every 46 minutes against them.

In all competitions, Sergio Aguero has netted nine goals in Manchester derby matches - only Wayne Rooney (11), Joe Hayes (10) and Francis Lee (10) have netted more in the fixture. Meanwhile, in the Premier League, only Steven Gerrard (five) has scored more goals at Old Trafford as a visiting player than Aguero (four).

1:07 Lee Sharpe and Paul Dickov discuss Pep Guardiola's future at Manchester City and how the club's UEFA ban might affect incoming transfers

Charlie Nicholas' prediction

It's a proper Super Sunday. Manchester City aren't going for the title but they know the potential ramifications of losing this one with Liverpool coming to town in a few weeks.

Manchester United have beaten City at the Etihad already twice this season, but in the Carabao Cup semi-final first leg at Old Trafford, it was City who picked them off.

2:55 FREE TO WATCH: Highlights from Everton's draw with Manchester United in the Premier League

The demands of United fans dictate that they won't be parking the bus, but to go head-to-head with them on their own patch. This suits City.

Having got their first trophy of the season, I imagine Pep Guardiola will have his strongest side out. United have been better defensively and are a counter-attacking side, but I still think City will pick them off with Raheem Sterling and Kevin De Bruyne, provided he's fit.

CHARLIE PREDICTS: 1-3 (11/1 with Sky Bet)