England's final Euro 2024 squad: When does Gareth Southgate pick his 26 players for Germany?

Gareth Southgate has just one more warm-up game before having to decide on his 26-man squad for this summer's European championship in Germany - so when exactly does the England manager have to name his final squad by?

England beat Bosnia & Herzegovina 3-0 at St James' Park on Monday night, leaving Southgate and his coaches with just Friday's friendly against Iceland at Wembley before the difficult decisions have to be made.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports senior reporter Rob Dorsett outlines what the coming few days hold for England and Gareth Southgate and which players will be hoping they can prove their fitness before the England manager names his final squad for the Euros.

Southgate has already revealed he has injury worries to a number of senior players to contend with as he attempts to whittle down the numbers from the initial 33-man training squad he selected in May.

"Bear in mind Phil Foden, Kobbie Mainoo, Kyle Walker and Jude Bellingham have not even joined up with the squad yet," said Sky Sports News senior reporter Rob Dorsett.

"Bellingham, the newly crowned Champions League winner, will not be with England until they fly to Germany on Monday.

"And then the players that are in camp have got some significant injury concerns, among them Bukayo Saka with a groin problem. He missed the last game of the season with Arsenal and here we are more than two weeks later and he is still not able to play for England - is that a concern?

Image: Southgate still has a number of selection headaches

"Harry Maguire has not played any football at all since April because of this ongoing calf problem. He probably will not feature against Iceland and it is a real concern for Southgate whether he will be able to feature in the opening game of the tournament.

"Luke Shaw likewise, he has not played any football since the middle of February and it will be a big gamble to take him, but Southgate thinks very highly of him and he may very well be willing to take that gamble.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player The Opta supercomputer has England as favourites to win the Euros at 19.9 percent, just ahead of France on 19.1 percent while hosts Germany are third favourites on 12.4 percent.

"John Stones has made one Premier League start since mid-March, rested against Bosnia at St James' Park on Monday night and needs to get more intensity into his training, the manager told us.

"And Anthony Gordon has an ankle problem and was not able to play on his home ground - how significant is that ankle injury that kept him out of Newcastle's final game of the season?"

Meanwhile, in their absence, other players have now staked their claim to be on the plane to Euro 2024 with impressive displays against Bosnia on Monday, especially Crystal Palace's exciting attacking midfielder Eberechi Eze.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player England defender Kieran Trippier says Gareth Southgate's side shouldn't be scared to say they can win the Euros in Germany this summer.

"Four first-team players who are integral to the squad have not joined up yet and there are five in camp with significant injury concerns," added Dorsett.

"And Southgate has to reduce the squad by seven after that final warm-up game against Iceland on Friday night.

"That game will be key for him to a final test to some of those injured players - can they get any game time in? And some of the fringe players - can they get one final chance to try and impress him before he has to make that decision."

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Sky Sports News' Rob Dorsett assesses the performances of the fringe players bidding for a spot in Gareth Southgate's Euros squad.

When do England have to submit their final squad to Uefa?

England have to submit their list of 26 names to Uefa by 11pm on Friday night, just an hour after that final warm-up game against Iceland at Wembley.

When will England announce their 26-man squad for the Euros?

The Football Association will then release the news officially on Saturday morning - probably just before midday.

When will England fly out for Euro 2024?

Southgate and co jet out to Germany early on Monday morning.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Gareth Southgate confirmed that Bukayo Saka, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Anthony Gordon will all miss the friendly against Bosnia and Herzegovina at St James' Park on Monday.

What is England's current 33-player training squad?

Goalkeepers: Jordan Pickford (Everton), Dean Henderson (Crystal Palace), Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal), James Trafford (Burnley).

Defenders: Jarrad Branthwaite (Everton), Lewis Dunk (Brighton), Joe Gomez (Liverpool), Marc Guehi (Crystal Palace), Ezri Konsa (Aston Villa), Harry Maguire (Manchester United), Jarell Quansah (Liverpool), Luke Shaw (Man Utd), John Stones (Manchester City), Kieran Trippier (Newcastle), Kyle Walker (Manchester City).

Midfielders: Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool), Conor Gallagher (Chelsea), Curtis Jones (Liverpool), Kobbie Mainoo (Manchester United), Declan Rice (Arsenal), Adam Wharton (Crystal Palace).

Forwards: Jude Bellingham (Real Madrid), Jarrod Bowen (West Ham), Eberechi Eze (Crystal Palace), Phil Foden (Manchester City), Jack Grealish (Manchester City), Anthony Gordon (Newcastle), Harry Kane (Bayern Munich), James Maddison (Tottenham), Cole Palmer (Chelsea), Bukayo Saka (Arsenal), Ivan Toney (Brentford), Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa).

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Rob Dorsett explains England's injury issues as five players are set to miss the game against Bosnia in Newcastle.

Where and when will Euro 2024 be held?

Euro 2024 will take place from Friday June 14 to Sunday July 14 2024.

Germany are the host nation and qualified automatically. West Germany hosted the tournament back in 1988, but this will be the first time Germany has staged the European Championship since reunification.

Who has qualified for Euro 2024?

In total, 24 teams will take part in the tournament with Poland, Ukraine and Georgia progressing via the play-offs.

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

What are the Euro 2024 groups?

Group A - Germany, Scotland, Hungary, Switzerland

Group B - Spain, Croatia, Italy, Albania

Group C - Slovenia, Denmark, Serbia, England

Group D - Poland, Netherlands, Austria, France

Group E - Belgium, Slovakia, Romania, Ukraine

Group F - Turkey, Georgia, Portugal, Czech Republic

What is the Euro 2024 schedule and format?

The top two teams from each of the six groups will proceed to the round of 16.

Those 12 sides will be joined by four of the six third-placed finishers in the groups. The sides finishing third will be placed into a league table, with the top four sides progressing to the last 16.

The tournament then moves to a straight knockout format, with one-legged ties - including extra-time and penalties if necessary - until two sides reach the final on July 14 in Berlin.

Final tournament

June 14, 2024: Euro 2024 opening game, Munich Football Arena (Allianz Arena)

June 30 - July 2: Round of 16

July 5-6: Quarter-finals

July 9-10: Semi-finals

July 14: Euro 2024 final, Olympiastadion Berlin

Group stage

Friday June 14

Germany vs Scotland (Munich, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Saturday June 15

Hungary vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Spain vs Croatia (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Italy vs Albania (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Sunday June 16

Poland vs Netherlands (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Slovenia vs Denmark (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Serbia vs England (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Monday June 17

Romania vs Ukraine (Munich, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Belgium vs Slovakia (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Austria vs France (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Tuesday June 18

Turkey vs Georgia (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Portugal vs Czech Republic (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Wednesday June 19

Croatia vs Albania (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Germany vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Scotland vs Switzerland (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Thursday June 20

Slovenia vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Denmark vs England (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Spain vs Italy (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Friday June 21

Slovakia vs Ukraine (Dusseldorf, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Poland vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Netherlands vs France (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Saturday June 22

Georgia vs Czech Republic (Hamburg, kick-off 2pm UK time)

Turkey vs Portugal (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Belgium vs Romania (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Sunday June 23

Switzerland vs Germany (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Scotland vs Hungary (Stuttgart, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Monday June 24

Croatia vs Italy (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Albania vs Spain (Dusseldorf, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Tuesday June 25

Netherlands vs Austria (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)

France vs Poland (Dortmund, kick-off 5pm UK time)

England vs Slovenia (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Denmark vs Serbia (Munich, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Wednesday June 26

Slovakia vs Romania (Frankfurt, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Ukraine vs Belgium (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Czech Republic vs Turkey (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Georgia vs Portugal (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Rest days on June 27 and 28

Round of 16

Saturday June 29

37 1A vs 2C (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)

38 2A vs 2B (Berlin, kick-off 5pm UK time)﻿

Sunday June 30

39 1B vs 3A/D/E/F (Cologne, kick-off 8pm UK time)

40 1C vs 3D/E/F (Gelsenkirchen, kick-off 5pm UK time)﻿

Monday July 1

41 1F vs 3A/B/C (Frankfurt, kick-off 8pm UK time)

42 2D vs 2E (Düsseldorf, kick-off 5pm UK time)﻿

Tuesday July 2

43 1E vs 3A/B/C/D (Munich, kick-off 5pm UK time)

44 1D vs 2F (Leipzig, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Rest days on 3 and 4 July

Quarter-finals

Friday July 5

45 W39 vs W37 (Stuttgart, kick-off 5pm UK time)

46 W41 vs W42 (Hamburg, kick-off 8pm UK time)﻿

Saturday July 6

47 W43 vs W44 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm UK time)

48 W40 vs W38 (Dusseldorf, kick-off 5pm UK time)

Rest days on 7 and 8 July

Semi-finals

Tuesday July 9

49 W45 vs W46 (Munich, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Wednesday July 10

50 W47 vs W48 (Dortmund, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Rest days on July 11, 12 and 13

Euro 2024 final

Sunday July 14

W49 vs W50 (Berlin, kick-off 8pm UK time)

Where and when will the Euro 2024 final be played?

The final will take place at the Olympiastadion in Berlin on Sunday July 14.

What are the Euro 2024 host cities?

Image: Allianz Arena in Munich will host the first game of the tournament

Datawrapper Datawrapper , which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enable Datawrapper cookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the This content is provided by, which may be using cookies and other technologies. To show you this content, we need your permission to use cookies. You can use the buttons below to amend your preferences to enablecookies or to allow those cookies just once. You can change your settings at any time via the Privacy Options Unfortunately we have been unable to verify if you have consented to Datawrapper cookies. To view this content you can use the button below to allow Datawrapper cookies for this session only. Enable Cookies Allow Cookies Once

The 10 host venues are as follows: