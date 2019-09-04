European Qualifiers on Sky: Rep Ireland vs Switzerland, Romania vs Spain, N Ireland vs Luxembourg

Euro 2020 Qualifiers - Thursday 5th September (Conor Hourihane update)

Team news and previews ahead of Thursday's internationals, featuring Republic of Ireland, Northern Ireland, Spain and more.

Republic of Ireland vs Switzerland - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event

0:44 Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says James McCarthy is continuing his recovery at Crystal Palace but is not fit enough to feature for the national side just yet. Republic of Ireland manager Mick McCarthy says James McCarthy is continuing his recovery at Crystal Palace but is not fit enough to feature for the national side just yet.

Team news: James McCarthy, Kieren Westwood, Sean Maguire and Matt Doherty have all withdrawn from Mick McCarthy's squad ahead of Thursday's game at the Aviva Stadium, but Burton's Kieran O'Hara, Fulham defender Cyrus Christie and Luton forward James Collins have been called up in their place.

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Mix and Sky Sports Main Event from 7.30pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What's the state of play? Ireland are top of Group D at the halfway stage, although Switzerland are six points behind and have two games in hand.

Victory at the Aviva Stadium would be a big one for Mick McCarthy against a team who have a strong record of reaching tournaments, and with two qualifying spots available and three games to go after Thursday's match, a win for McCarthy would put his side within touching distance of the finals.

Romania vs Spain - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Team news: Marco Asensio misses out for Spain after his injury suffered in pre-season with Real Madrid, and team-mate Isco is also absent after he was hurt in the side's draw with Valladolid last month. Sergio Ramos looks set to become Spain's all-time joint most capped player, alongside Iker Casillas.

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Football from 7.40pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What's the state of play? Four wins from four have Spain five points clear at the top of Group F already, and they would be nearly home and hosed with a win in Romania.

For the hosts, anything they can get from the game would be a bonus to help them unseat second-placed Sweden, who they currently trail on goal difference in the final qualifying spot.

Northern Ireland vs Luxembourg - 7.45pm, live on Sky Sports Premier League

5:46 Paul Gilmour meets the director and one of the pupils at Northern Ireland's first full time national academy that is funded by UEFA. Paul Gilmour meets the director and one of the pupils at Northern Ireland's first full time national academy that is funded by UEFA.

Team news: Jordan Jones and Michael Smith will both miss out on the friendly against Luxembourg after suffering injuries, the former in making the tackle which saw him sent off for Rangers against Celtic on Sunday. Liam Boyce is also a doubt.

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Premier League from 7.40pm; Kick-off is at 7.45pm.

What's the state of play? Northern Ireland have enjoyed a perfect start to life in Group C, with four wins from four, and might look to boost some morale with this friendly against a lowly Luxembourg side ahead of a crunch qualifying match with Germany on Monday.

Armenia vs Italy - 5pm, live on Sky Sports Football

Team news: Italy are missing a number of regular players with Giorgio Chiellini, Lorenzo Insigne, Leonardo Spinazzola, Bryan Cristante and Mattia De Sciglio all absent with injury. Moise Kean and Nicolo Zaniolo have been left out after turning up late for a team meeting during the Euro U21 Championships earlier this summer.

Where to watch: Coverage starts on Sky Sports Football from 4.55pm; Kick-off is at 5pm.

What's the state of play? Italy are top of Group J with a perfect record of four wins from four, but are only three points ahead of a Finland side who have won three of their four games. Victory against Armenia would give them a nine-point cushion over the side currently third in the group, closing in on qualification for next year's finals.

Other matches

All other matches are live on Sky Sports Football via the Red Button, or the Sky Sports app. All kick-offs are 7.45pm.

Here's the full list:

Gibraltar vs Denmark

Norway vs Malta

Faroe Islands vs Sweden

Bosnia and Herzegovina vs Liechtenstein

Finland vs Greece

Israel vs North Macedonia

