European Championship qualification round-up: Rampant Netherlands maintain hot streak

Netherlands celebrate their 4-0 victory

Ryan Babel scored twice as a rampant Netherlands claimed a comfortable 4-0 victory over Estonia in their Euro 2020 Group C qualifier on Monday.

Memphis Depay added an excellent third to mark his 50th cap and Georginio Wijnaldum netted the fourth late on as the Dutch recorded back-to-back wins under manager Ronald Koeman for the first time following Fridays 4-2 victory in Germany.

The Netherlands remain three points behind the top two in the group, while Germany and Northern Ireland have 12 points each. The Dutch have a game in hand, too.

Croatia went top of Euro 2020 qualifying Group E despite being held to a surprise 1-1 draw in Azerbaijan.

The results lifted Croatia into pole position on 10 points from five games, one ahead of Slovakia, who bounced back in style after Friday's 4-0 home drubbing by the Croatians, and Hungary.

Wales have six points from four games and Azerbaijan are on one point from five matches.

The Croatians took an 11th-minute lead thanks to a Luka Modric penalty after Anton Krivotsyuk handled the ball and then missed a hatful of chances before substitute Tamkin Khalilzade equalised with a solo effort.

UEFA's video explains how 16 teams will be whittled down to four as the final places for UEFA EURO 2020 are decided.

Meanwhile, Hungary slipped to a shock 2-1 home defeat by neighbours Slovakia.

Robert Mak fired the visitors ahead in the 40th minute when he swept a loose ball into the net from close range after Marek Hamsik's teasing low cross from the right rebounded kindly.

The home side levelled in the 50th minute when 18-year-old Dominik Szoboszlai curled in a delightful free kick past goalkeeper Martin Dubravka for his first international goal.

But the Hungarians were rocked again six minutes later when Slovakia's 19-year-old striker Robert Bozenik also netted the first goal for his country, driving in a crisp shot from the edge of the penalty area.

Mak fired over after a defensive mix-up several minutes later and Dubravka then rescued Slovakia when he kept out a rasping shot by midfielder Balazs Dzsudzsak.

In Group I, Russia followed up their win over Scotland by beating Kazakhstan 1-0.

It took 89 minutes and 25 attempts, but Aleksandr Golovin found Mario Fernandes who scored to hand Russia the win.

Austria missed the chance to go level with Poland at the top of Group G - the two sides drew 0-0 in Warsaw.