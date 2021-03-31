UEFA extends use of five substitutes at Euro 2020 and 2021 Nations League finals

Teams will be able to make up to five substitutions at Euro 2020 after approval was given by UEFA's executive committee.

The measures, designed to help balance player workload in a season compressed by the coronavirus pandemic, will also apply for the UEFA Nations League finals and relegation play-offs, UEFA said.

The rule is already in place for the World Cup qualification matches that began earlier this month and run until March 2022.

The ruling committee of European football's governing body has also approved the lifting of the 30 per cent capacity limit on venues hosting UEFA matches.

Capacity limits will now be determined by the relevant local authority - a move that will allow some venues to let in more fans for the Euro 2020 tournament.

However, the decision to bar visiting spectators taken in October last year was extended until prior to the UEFA club competition finals in May.

The committee had been expected to approve a new, expanded Champions League format to come into effect in 2024 at Wednesday's meeting but said on Tuesday that a "final decision" would instead be taken at the next ExCo meeting on April 19.