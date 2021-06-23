Pitch invader with rainbow flag tackled by stewards during protest ahead of Germany vs Hungary

A pitch invader carrying a rainbow flag was tackled as they protested during the pre-match anthems ahead of Germany's Euro 2020 clash against Hungary on Wednesday.

The supporter entered the pitch wearing a Germany shirt and brandished the flag during the Hungarian national anthem.

They attempted to run towards the Hungary players before stewards rushed towards them and tackled them.

Image: Stewards escort the fan off the pitch at the Munich Stadium

The protest came after UEFA turned down a request from the mayor of Munich for the city's stadium to be lit up in rainbow colours for the Euro 2020 Group F match between Germany and Hungary.

Dieter Reiter said he wanted to light up the stadium in the colours in protest against a new law in Hungary that bans the dissemination of content in schools deemed to promote homosexuality and gender change.

On that basis, UEFA said it could not grant the request and proposed alternative dates for the stadium to be lit up in rainbow colours.

The controversy follows UEFA's decision to drop an investigation into Germany goalkeeper Manuel Neuer's wearing of a rainbow-coloured armband in Germany's Euro 2020 matches against France and Portugal.

The Bayern 'keeper had been wearing the armband, which is a symbol of solidarity with the LGBT+ community, during Pride Month in June.