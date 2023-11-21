England and Scotland have qualified for Germany next summer; Euro 2024 draw takes place on December 2; tournament takes place between June 14 and July 14; Wales missed out on automatic qualification but have the chance to qualify through the play-offs

Euro 2024 state of play: Which pots are England and Scotland in? Who awaits Wales in play-offs?

Euro 2024 automatic qualification is now complete with 21 of the 24 teams competing in Germany next summer known, as England and Scotland look forward to December's draw.

Who has qualified for Euro 2024?

Germany, as hosts, automatically qualify to be one of the 24 nations in action at next summer's tournament, with 21 teams now confirmed for Euro 2024.

Germany (hosts)

Portugal

France

Belgium

Spain

England

Hungary

Turkey

Denmark

Albania

Romania

Austria

Netherlands

Scotland

Croatia

Slovenia

Slovakia

Czech Republic

Italy

Serbia

Switzerland

The draw for Euro 2024 takes place on Saturday December 2 at 5pm GMT.

Which team is in which pot?

For the draw, there will be four pots of six teams.

England will be in Pot One along with hosts Germany, Portugal, France, Spain and Belgium.

Pot Two will comprise Hungary, Turkey, Denmark, Albania, Romania and Austria.

Scotland will be in Pot Three alongside Slovakia, Slovenia, Czech Republic, the Netherlands and Croatia.

Defending champions Italy will be in Pot 4 alongside Serbia and Switzerland, and the three-play-off winners, which could be Wales.

Who are in the play-offs?

The play-offs involve the 12 teams who have not qualified automatically for Euro 2024, based on their performance in the Nations League - with three winners from three paths earning a spot in Germany next year.

Wales have earned a home semi-final against either Ukraine or Iceland or Finland in March.

Should Robert Page's side win that, they will face a play-off final for a place at Euro 2024 against either Poland or Estonia, with the home side determined by a UEFA draw.

The draw takes place on Thursday at 11am, with the play-off semi-finals and finals being played between March 21 and 26, 2024.

Confirmed participants:

Wales

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Finland

Georgia

Greece

Israel

Luxembourg

Poland

Ukraine

Iceland

Kazakhstan

Estonia

Semi-finals - Path C: Georgia (1) vs Luxembourg (4), Greece (2) vs Kazakhstan (3)

Semi-finals - Path B: Israel (1) vs Ukraine/Iceland (4), Bosnia and Herzegovina (2) vs Finland/Ukraine (3)

Semi-finals - Path A: Poland (1) vs Estonia (4), Wales (2) vs Finland/Ukraine/Iceland (3)

Final Path C: Georgia/Luxembourg vs Greece/Kazakhstan (host to be drawn)

Final Path B: Israel/Ukraine/Iceland vs Bosnia and Herzegovina/Finland/Ukraine (hosts to be drawn)

Final Path A: Poland/Estonia vs Wales/Finland/Ukraine/Iceland (hosts to be drawn)

When will Wales learn their semi-final opponents? UEFA will hold a draw on Thursday at 11am UK time to determine which one of three Playoff B teams - Finland, Iceland or Ukraine - will have to take part in Playoff A, which will in turn create the fixtures based upon ranking.

How Euro 2024 group qualifying ended...

Group A

Scotland were made to settle for second place after an entertaining 3-3 draw with Norway as Spain clinched top spot by beating Georgia 3-1.

Norway finished in third followed by Georgia and then Cyprus, who lost all eight of their matches.

Group B

France qualified for the finals unbeaten in their eight games and topped Group B ahead of the Netherlands.

The Republic of Ireland finished fourth in the group and missed out on a play-off place.

In the final round of matches on Tuesday, Group B winners France were held 2-2 by Greece.

Les Bleus led at half-time through Randal Kolo Muani but Anastasios Bakasetas and Fotis Ioannidis gave Greece a shock lead in Athens, only for Youssouf Fofana to level.

Calvin Stengs scored a hat-trick as group runners-up Netherlands hammered minnows Gibraltar 6-0 with Mats Wieffer, Teun Koopmeiners and Cody Gakpo also on target.

Group C

England officially secured the highest possible group-stage seeding at Euro 2024 despite having to come from behind to draw 1-1 away at North Macedonia.

They have 20 points from their eight games, while Italy beat Ukraine to the second qualifying spot despite being locked on 14 points apiece after a 0-0 draw in Germany - Ukraine will have a chance to qualify through the play-off round.

Group D

Wales failed to qualify automatically for the Euros after finishing third as Croatia beat Armenia 1-0 at home to finish in the top two.

Turkey's 1-1 draw in Cardiff meant they ended as group winners.

Group E

Czech Republic booked their place at Euro 2024 after a 3-0 win over Moldova on Monday, where West Ham's Thomas Soucek was on the scoresheet. They have qualified for an eighth successive Euros finals.

Group winners Albania - who qualified with a 1-1 draw away to Moldova earlier on Friday - were held to a 0-0 stalemate with the Faroe Islands in their final game.

Poland still have a chance to see their fate decided in the play-offs.

Group F

Belgium ensured they finished top by thrashing Azerbaijan 5-0, meaning Austria came second.

Sweden placed third after winning their final game 2-0 against rock-bottom Estonia.

Group G

Hungary made sure they claimed top spot with a 3-1 victory over Montenegro in third.

Serbia could only draw 2-2 with bottom-placed Bulgaria, but they still finished second.

Group H

Denmark secured qualification for Euro 2024 with a 2-1 home win over Slovenia that ensured top spot in Group H.

The Danes have 22 points from 10 games, level with second-place Slovenia who could not overtake them due to their inferior head-to-head record.

Northern Ireland could not qualify, but ended their campaign on a high note by beating Denmark 2-0 in their final outing.

Group I

Romania and Switzerland have qualified while third-placed Israel are in the play-offs.

In the final round of matches on Tuesday, Romania beat fellow qualifiers Switzerland 1-0 to top Group I, Denis Alibec with the goal early in the second half.

Israel beat Andorra 2-0 thanks to Joan Cervos' own goal and Gadi Kinda's strike, while Dmitri Antilevskiy scored Belarus' winner against Kosovo.

Group J

Portugal ended qualification with a perfect record after recording a 10th victory with a 2-0 win over Iceland.

Slovakia had already ensured they would finish as runners-up and rounded-off their campaign with a 2-1 win in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Luxembourg also finished on a high in third with a 1-0 win in Liechtenstein, who lost all of their matches.

The opening game of Euro 2024 is June 14 with the final taking place on July 14 at the Olympiastadion, Berlin.

Ticket applications for Euro 2024 opened on October 3 through the tournament's official website. The initial window closed on October 26, with fans contacted if they had been successful.

There will be other opportunities to buy tickets as teams confirm their places at the tournament, including through the play-offs next year. There will also be a resale platform that opens in Spring 2024.

UEFA have said that more than 80 per cent of the 2.7 million tickets available will be for the fans of the participating teams and the general public.

Group stage prices range from €30 to €200, increasing in price with each round. Tickets for the final range from €95 to €1,000.

Where are the venues?

Datawrapper Due to your consent preferences, you’re not able to view this. Open Privacy Options

The countdown to Euro 2024 is well under way, with qualifying for the tournament reaching its conclusion.

With 10 host cities, key dates as well as information on the group stage draw, Sky Sports has all you need to know on the upcoming tournament.