Lamine Yamal helps Spain's style evolve, Granit Xhaka pulls strings for Switzerland - Euro 2024 hits and misses

Image: Lamine Yamal was excellent in Spain's win over Croatia

Spain's meeting with Croatia ended a run of 136 competitive fixtures in which they have had more possession than their opponents, dating back 16 years to their win over Germany in the final of Euro 2008.

And yet, despite only having a 47 per cent share of the ball in Saturday's Group B encounter, the win could hardly have been more convincing, sealed during a clinical first-half showing.

It is only 18 months since Spain exited the World Cup with a limp penalty shoot-out loss to Morocco during which they made 1,000 passes and yet only mustered one shot on target, a statistic which summed up their struggles in turning possession into chances.

Watching this much-changed side against Croatia, though, a side featuring a 16-year-old Lamine Yamal on one flank and a 21-year-old Nico Williams on the other, was a very different experience.

Instead of directionless passing, there was incision, typified by the Fabian Ruiz through-ball that carved Croatia open for the opening goal, and the many moments when Williams and, to an even greater extent Yamal, sprang forward following transitions.

Their speed and directness appears to have given Spain a different dimension from other recent tournaments. It may be at odds with their identity but it is one which makes them a more difficult opponent, and a better bet to go deep this time around.

Nick Wright

Granit Xhaka put in a captain's performance for Switzerland as he led his side to a 3-1 opening win over Hungary.

The midfielder was key for club last season as he helped Bayer Leverkusen to a surprise Bundesliga and German Cup double, and is translating his fine form to the international stage.

The ex-Arsenal man had the most touches, the most passes completed and the most passes in the final third of any player in Cologne as he pulled the strings for Switzerland.

The 31-year-old's superb display was deservedly rewarded by UEFA as he was named the player of the match.

The UEFA technical observer panel said: "He was excellent in possession, both in build-up play and in supplying penetrating passes.

"He displayed a great work ethic and showed superb leadership, offering great organisational skills."

Scotland face Switzerland next in Group A on Wednesday and Steve Clarke's side will have to limit Xhaka's influence if they are to get a much-needed positive result.

Declan Olley

Image: Barnabas Varga gave Hungary hope with this second-half header against Switzerland

Hungary were many people's dark horses for the Euros after going through their qualifying campaign unbeaten, but following the chastening 3-1 loss to Switzerland in Cologne, Marco Rossi's side are now in danger of not even making it out of a tough-looking Group A.

They produced a limp first-half showing at the RheinEnergieStadion to deservedly trail 2-0 at the break and, despite improving in the second period - which was not hard - it was too little, too late.

Rossi held his hands up after the match, taking responsibility for his team's lethargic display, saying: "The first half was very bad, we were too passive.

"I am not looking to point fingers. I am the coach, so I take responsibility.

"It's hard to correct the kind of mistakes that we made. Our players do not make mistakes like this every day."

Hungary will need to show more of what we saw in the second half, especially from their influential captain Dominik Szoboszlai - invisible before the interval and more like the player we saw in the first half of last season for Liverpool - when they face hosts Germany in Stuttgart on Wednesday if they are not to be on the verge of an early exit from the tournament.

Richard Morgan

Image: Croatia were blown away by Spain in the first half

For a nation that consistently punches above its weight at the World Cup, Croatia have a surprisingly mediocre record at the Euros, only reaching the quarter-finals - and no further - twice in six attempts.

Being drawn in a group with Spain and Italy did nothing to increase the chances of Croatia finally reaching the final four - and nor did their first outing in Germany.

Zlatko Dalic's side worked their way back into the game after a passive start, but they were blown away in a 13-minute spell before half-time. Usually so robust, each of Spain's goals were aided by disorganised and weak Croatia defending.

Equally concerning for Dalic will be how little influence his fabled midfield was able to exert, with only Mateo Kovacic emerging from the contest with credit. At times, Luka Modric looked like the 38-year-old that he is.

Maybe that's because, unlike at Real Madrid, Modric was working with limited quality in front of him. Andrej Kramaric and Ante Budimir were anonymous, while Bruno Petkovic's penalty miss summed up his contribution.

Fortunately for Croatia, they have what should be their easiest group game up next, facing Albania on Wednesday. The fact that only eight teams are eliminated at the group stage also works in their favour.

But Dalic's team need to tighten up defensively - and demand more from their forwards - if they are to be taken seriously at this tournament.

Joe Shread