Spain vs France ratings: Lamine Yamal wows, Kylian Mbappe silenced in Euro 2024 semi-final

Lamine Yamal put on a spectacular showing - shades of Pele, no less - to lead Spain into the final of Euro 2024, while Kylian Mbappe exited with a whimper.

Yamal's breathtaking strike helped Spain beat France 2-1 in the semi-final in Munich. Dani Olmo scored Spain's second after Randal Kolo Muani had opened scoring for France and Spain will now face either England or Netherlands in Sunday's final

Here, Sky Sports rates both sets players and you too can rate all of them below...

Spain

Unai Simon - 7

Was not asked many questions by the French attack who only mustered three shots on target. His distribution does not convince still but it is hard to fault him.

Marc Cucurella - 7

Image: Ousmane Dembele of France vies for the ball with Spain's Marc Cucurella

His every touch was booed by the German contingent in the crowd after the handball that never was in the quarter-final. It did not seem to affect his composure though as he maintained his high level of form seen at this tournament. Kept Ousmane Dembele very quiet.

Ayermic Laporte - 7

Was slightly at fault for the France goal from Kolo Muani but his experience was crucial as Spain saw the game out.

Nacho - 6

Was coping fine in the game until being asked to move to full-back where he was roasted on multiple occasions by France sub Bradley Barcola. Lucky one of those successful dribbles did not end up in a goal.

Jesus Navas - 6

Cannot have slept well knowing his 38-year-old limbs would be tasked with dealing with Mbappe. Booked after 14 minutes so had to play with extra caution. Limped off early in the second half, replaced by Vivian.

Rodri - 8

Oozes class. The heartbeat in a team full of dazzling talent. He is the cement that knits it all together for this impressive Spanish side, who are now one game away from glory.

Fabian Ruiz - 8

The chemistry he has with Rodri is unapparelled at the tournament. His intelligent runs into the box are a constant threat but should have scored with a close-range header early on.

Dani Olmo - 8

Image: Spain have won all of their Euro 2024 games so far

Has flown up on the rails in the race for the Golden Boot, scoring his third goal of the tournament having only started two games. This goal was a thing of beauty as he completely bamboozled Aurelien Tchouameni with a swift piece of play to set up the chance.

Nico Williams - 7

Not in the devastating mood we have seen previously at the tournament but that was more down to the defensive skills of Jules Kounde in opposition.

Lamine Yamal - 9

What were you doing at 16-years-old? Scoring jaw-dropping goals and going viral around the world? No, didn't think so.

Yamal is the next big thing in world football, grabbing the tag of being the youngest player to ever score in a European Championships or a World Cup. The man he took the tag off? Pele. There are certainly shades of the Brazilian in the trajectory of this precocious talent. He defies logic.

Image: Yamal embraces Kylian Mbappe

Alvaro Morata - 7

Takes a back seat in this flashy and exciting Spanish team, mucking in where needed. He won four fouls and committed three showing he has a nastier streak among the beautiful football being played. Every team needs one.

Subs

Vivian (On for Jesus Navas) - 7

Mikel Oyarzabal (On for Alvaro Morata) - 7

Mikel Merino (On for Dani Olmo) - 7

Martín Zubimendi (On for Yamine Lamal) - N/A

Ferran Torres (On for Nico Williams) - N/A

France

Mike Maignan - 7

Little he could do about both goals in another assured performance. Raced out of his goal just after the break, timing a tackle to perfection on Nico Williams. One of the best around.

Jules Kounde - 7

Has adapted brilliantly to his right-back role in this team. Always keen to join the attack and provided much more quality than his attacking peers. Coped well with the pace and power of Williams. Did not deserve to be on the losing side.

William Saliba - 6

Looked rushed and panicky for the first time at this tournament faced with the speed and trickery of the Spain front four.

Dayot Upamecano - 5

Like Saliba, never looked comfortable. He was a weak link.

Theo Hernandez - 6

Had no idea how to handle Yamal, playing with an indecision on whether to get tight or send him onto his right foot. Had a great opening in the second half to test Simon but shanked a poor effort off target.

Adrien Rabiot - 5

Poor. A clumsy performance where his lack of mobility was clear to see and he allowed Spain to break make big gains in midfield.

N'Golo Kante - 6

Tasked yet again with playing in a more advanced role, he performed with his usual zest and bite but there was little quality in the final third.

Aurelien Tchouameni - 6

Headed a decent chance at Simon in the second half but could not get on the ball enough to get France up the pitch and sustain any pressure.

Kylian Mbappe - 6

Image: Mbappe has had a Euro 2024 to forget

No longer the masked man but he was a well-marked man in this one. Nowhere near full throttle despite grabbing a delicate assist to set up Kolo Muani's opener. Blazed a big moment over the bar with five minutes left. He will want to forget Euro 2024 in a hurry.

Ousmane Dembele - 5

Lost possession more than any other player (21). Flattered to deceive with his final ball.

Kolo Muani - 7

Image: Kolo Muani headed France into an eighth-minute lead

One chance, one goal. You cannot really ask much more than that from a lone striker. Unfortunate to be hooked with France chasing the game.

Subs

Eduardo Camavinga (On for N'Golo Kante) - 6

Antoine Griezmann (On for Adrien Rabiot) - 7

Bradley Barcola (On for Ousmane Dembele) - 7

Olivier Giroud (On for Kolo Muani) - N/A