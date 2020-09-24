Andy Walker: Scottish football facing bleak winter without fans

4:00 Sky Sports News' Charles Paterson explains how the tightening of restrictions in Scotland could affect the planned test events for fans' return to stadiums Sky Sports News' Charles Paterson explains how the tightening of restrictions in Scotland could affect the planned test events for fans' return to stadiums

When Scottish football was given the opportunity to have some fans back at test event games in Aberdeen and at Ross County recently, we all thought we were slowly returning to some sort of normality.

I have enjoyed being at a Scottish Premiership game pretty much every week for Sky but the truth is that the matches we lucky ones are attending are soulless.

With nothing to hear but the shouting of the players and the instructions of the managers and coaches, there is very little to get your teeth into.

We all miss the fans' involvement for their passion, noise, joy, despair and humour.

That's why it was so depressing to listen to the First Minister Nicola Sturgeon announcing changes to the nation's Covid-19 restrictions earlier this week and realise that we were quickly back to square one.

At the start of the season, I highlighted the distinct possibility that no crowds were likely to be allowed back to see their team before Christmas. Sadly, that looks more and more like the new reality and maybe even further into next year if this unpredictable virus gets even more out of control.

Given the extremely serious impact it will have on all SPFL clubs financially, no one should be surprised if any of our clubs resort to selling players to stem the tide.

And that includes Celtic and Rangers who can call upon 40,000 - 50,000 season-ticket holders.

There's not a single fan of either club prepared to contemplate star players like Odsonne Edouard or Ryan Kent leaving while the opportunity of either being part of a side that clinches 10-in-a-row or denies their bitter rivals that honour being just a few months away.

But given the current uncertain and unstable financial world both operate in, who could really be shocked if either or both are sold to compensate for alarming losses?

Celtic's Odsonne Edouard is clearly destined to eventually play in a bigger league. He was voted by the Scottish football writers as their Player of the Year last season and it was an easy call to make.

He is an outstanding talent, capable of playing for a top-six club in the Premier League and I wouldn't be at all surprised if Celtic took money for him now given how much cash they are burning every month with very little coming in.

Similarly, Rangers' Ryan Kent has been attracting interest from Premier League newcomers Leeds United. They've already had one bid knocked back, would anyone really be surprised if Rangers cashed in given the same scenario they are in with Celtic, namely, burning millions of pounds every month allied to a much-reduced income?

If anything, Rangers' need to generate serious money is greater than Celtic's.

It's a fact that in the last set of accounts released by the Ibrox club, it told of a loss of over £11m in the last financial year despite generating £14m through their exciting Europa League run.

Both Celtic and Rangers trigger extraordinary sums of cash on a matchday through sponsorship, corporate hospitality and catering.

Now that the First Minister has made it clear that fans won't be allowed near our grounds for quite some time, that's a very uncomfortable and distressing position for any owner or financial director to be in.

The seriousness of the situation could also affect other Premiership clubs.

Aberdeen have already sold Scott McKenna to Nottingham Forrest, but for a lot less than the reported £7m Aston Villa bid for him 18 months ago.

Ryan Porteous is attracting a lot of interest for his performances over the last 12 months for Hibs and he could easily play in a bigger league.

Motherwell manager Stephen Robinson and Aberdeen boss Derek McInnes have been united in recent weeks with their enthusiasm about the talent of midfielder Alan Campbell.

He only has a year left on his Fir Park contract but if he signed an extension, Motherwell will more than likely receive a similar sum of £3m that saw David Turnbull sign for Celtic.

So, the situation is bleak and with clubs crying out already for more government intervention, don't be surprised if any Scottish club cashes in on their biggest assets to see them through this challenging time no matter what the significance of the title is in this dramatic season.