Andy Walker's Scottish Premiership predictions

Sky Sports' Andy Walker offers his predictions for Livingston vs Hamilton and Ross County vs Hibernian in Scottish Premiership on Saturday.

Image: David Martindale's Livingston are going through a very tough run of form

As quickly as they got into the winning habit under David Martindale, Livingston are going through a very tough time just now, on the back of defeats to St Johnstone twice - once in the League Cup final of course - champions Rangers and last weekend at Motherwell.

Five league games without a win has put their place in the top six under threat when it looked absolutely nailed on a few weeks ago.

However, they can't ask for any more than two home games against Hamilton and then Hibernian next Saturday for the three points that will secure their place in the top half of the table before the league splits for the last five games of the campaign.

Former Carlisle man Gavin Reilly is still missing after his hamstring injury against Rangers and looks likely to miss the rest of the season.

The points are just as crucial for Brian Rice and his men though as they try to get away from the foot of the table.

Injuries have also taken their toll for Accies, but, on the plus side, Hakeem Odoffin has given their fans a boost by extending his contract. His performances in midfield over the last number of weeks have really caught the eye.

Andy Walker's prediction: 0-1

Image: Ross County celebrate after scoring against Kilmarnock

What a result and performance by Ross County last weekend in beating Kilmarnock.

First of all - and most importantly - it took them out of the relegation play-off spot, but it also put them three points in front of Hamilton and four ahead of bottom-club Kilmarnock. The likelihood, though, is that the relegation spots will go right down to the last game.

Having spoken to John Hughes recently, he's always concerned about his players finding the consistency to build on good results. Billy McKay came up with two crucial goals in that morale-boosting win over Kilmarnock and he's the man to watch for Hibs.

Jack Ross cannot rely on the current upheaval at Aberdeen as a help to his club's chances of securing third spot. Winning this game in hand would give them a six-point cushion going into all the tough post-split games.

A hint of revenge will be in the air of course, John Hughes took his side to Easter Road a few months ago and secured all three points, much to the disgust of the home support.

With Kevin Nisbet back in the starting line-up after all the January transfer speculation surrounding his future, Hibs may have too many potential match-winners in their side for County to cope with.

Andy Walker's prediction: 1-2

