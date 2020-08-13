Jan Vertonghen set to join Benfica on three-year deal after Spurs exit

Jan Vertonghen's Tottenham contract expired last month

Jan Vertonghen is set to join Benfica on a three-year deal after leaving Tottenham.

The 33-year-old defender will undergo a medical on Thursday and Friday following his Spurs exit at the end of his contract last month.

Vertonghen played over 300 times for Tottenham after signing from Ajax in 2012. He signed a short-term contract extension to allow him to complete the 2019/20 Premier League season, but rarely featured following the restart as Spurs finished sixth.

After leaving the north London club last month, Vertonghen wrote on Twitter: "So my time at the club comes to an end. A sad day for many reasons.

"I will miss the friends I've made here, the staff that make the club run, playing at the amazing new stadium and of course you fans.

"Thank you for all the support over the years. You've been amazing. We had many unbelievable memories but for now, it's goodbye."

Vertonghen played over 300 times for Spurs during an eight-year spell in north London

Tottenham also paid tribute to the Belgium international, saying: "We thank Jan for his tremendous service and wish him every success in the future. He will always be a valued member of the Spurs family."

Benfica finished runners-up in the Primeira Liga last season and lost in the Portuguese Cup final to Porto.

The Lisbon-based side - who reappointed Jorge Jesus as head coach this month - also exited the Champions League at the group stage and reached the last 32 of the Europa League last season.

All the latest news, analysis and rumours from the window in one place.

The summer transfer window will run for 10 weeks from July 27 and close at 11pm on October 5.

A domestic-only window for trades between the Premier League and EFL then runs from October 5 and closes on Friday October 16 at 5pm. Follow all the news and analysis on Sky Sports News and across Sky Sports' digital platforms, including with our dedicated Transfer Centre blog.