Phil Foden exclusive interview: Manchester City forward explains why Liverpool game is 'the biggest'

Manchester City forward Phil Foden says Sunday's visit of Liverpool, live on Sky Sports, is "the biggest game" - and the one "all footballers want to play in".

Champions Manchester City host second-placed Liverpool with a slender one-point advantage at the top of the Premier League table in what is proving to be a captivating title race.

Foden tells Sky Sports the rivalry has grown to become "massive" since he broke into the first team and is expecting "the whole world" to be watching when these two foes meet at the Etihad on Sunday.

"Two teams fighting for the Premier League, very close on points," he told Sky Sports, "it's the biggest game and the game that all footballers want to play in.

"I think there is going to be a lot of neutrals watching it as well. It's going to be an entertaining game."

When City face Liverpool, the two sides rarely disappoint, as was showcased earlier this season with the frantic 2-2 draw at Anfield in which the champions battled back from behind twice in a Premier League classic.

Foden says that match was "special" and added: "I have never played in a more high-quality game than that."

"It was just the football we were both playing, it was end to end at times," he said, "full of goals and exciting plays".

"It's a great atmosphere playing at Anfield as well, it's the biggest occasion. Everyone I have asked it has been one of their favourite games this year."

Foden: Why this title race will 'feel better' to win

This season's title challenge stands in stark contrast to that of last season for City, who sauntered to Premier League glory, boasting a 12-point gap over second-placed Manchester United.

Foden is glad for the challenge, saying "it's better to win the hard way sometimes", but does not expect Sunday's result to determine the title race.

"I think it will feel better if one of us just wins instead of just running away with the league," said Foden.

"Both teams are going at it and it's not over with this game and there's going to be lots of ups and downs, I believe, before the end of the season.

"I don't believe it will be decisive, the way the Premier League is - I feel like it's the hardest league. Whatever happens Sunday I believe there is still a lot to play for."

