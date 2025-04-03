Jamie Vardy: Leicester City legend has no plans to retire but future at King Power remains uncertain

Jamie Vardy has no plans to retire from football and his future at Leicester City will be decided before the end of the season.

Vardy's current contract expires in two months' time, but the striker has a very close relationship with Leicester's bosses, who he is in constant dialogue with.

Vardy is still very ambitious, still wants to play at the top level and achieve more in football, and while it's thought there would be options for him at other Premier League clubs, he has a love for Leicester and an emotional pull to do right by the club.

It is still possible he could sign a new contract at the King Power Stadium and play a 14th season in the East Midlands - even if (as now looks likely) that means him playing in the Championship next season.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Watch some of Jamie Vardy's greatest-ever wind-up celebs in the Premier League over the years.

Vardy remains convinced he still has much to offer at elite level.

In a struggling team, the 38-year-old has contributed eight goals and three assists in 29 appearances. He has been involved in 10 of the 25 goals Leicester have managed in the Premier League.

The stats show he has covered an average of 9.6k per game - which is comparable with his distances in the last five seasons in the top division (average of 9.8k), albeit he is posting a lower Expected Goals (xG) tally than previously.

Leicester's fans organised a pre-match show of solidarity with Vardy at the end of last season, fearing it could be his last game for the club, with a tribute video on social media and banners of support in the stands.

He went on to sign a one-year extension last June following Leicester's promotion back to the top division.