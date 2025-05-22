Ruben Amorim: Manchester United head coach not at risk of sack despite Europa League final loss to Tottenham

Ruben Amorim is not at risk of being sacked by Manchester United despite the Europa League final loss to Tottenham on Wednesday.

Amorim's appointment at United has always, and continues, to be seen as a longer-term project and the club's commitment to the Portuguese head coach is not contingent on one game.

Sources say he continues to have the full support of the club.

Speaking immediately after the 1-0 loss to Spurs, Amorim had said he would leave United "the next day" for "no compensation" if the club's board and fans no longer wanted him.

"If the board and the fans feel I'm not the right guy, I will go in the next day without any conversation about compensation," said the 40-year-old.

"But I will not quit again. I am confident in my job. As you see, I will not change anything in the way I do things.

"In this moment, I am not here to defend myself. It's not my style. I have nothing to show to the fans. In this moment [I need] a little bit of faith."

Brennan Johnson scored the winner in the Bilbao final to leave United with no chances of European football next season, sitting in 16th place in the Premier League table amid a mountain of problems on and off the pitch.

Amorim took over at United in November with the club 13th in the table. They have slipped three places with Amorim knocked out of the three cup competitions in the process.

Fernandes: Amorim has done a lot of good things

Manchester United are now facing another summer rebuild under Amorim. Captain Bruno Fernandes, speaking moments after Amorim vowed not to quit, backed the United boss to stay at Old Trafford.

"We just agreed that he's the right man," Fernandes said of his compatriot, who succeeded Erik ten Hag in November.

"He has done a lot of good things. We know that the manager is looked at by the results. Obviously we see more than that as players.

"We know for everyone it will be about him bringing back the positivity in the club, trying to bring the club back to fight for trophies, fight for the big trophies. And we all agree that he's the right man."

Asked what he would have to say to co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe and the club's decision-makers, the skipper said: "It's not my decision, but I do think the manager is the right one.

"I don't think that it will be a better person to come into the job and to do the job. I know it's difficult to understand that, it's difficult to see that, but I still do think that he's the right man to lead the club.

"I do think that obviously the club is in a situation where it's easier to get a different one in because the results haven't been there.

"But as my other team-mates said, and I repeat myself, I do think he's the right man."

Shaw: Amorim is 100 per cent the right man

Speaking after the final, a dejected Luke Shaw also claimed Amorim is the right man - with every single player needing to "question ourselves on if we're good enough to be here".

"We're all gutted, it's not how we saw the outcome to be honest," Shaw said. "But it's not just tonight, this whole season, it's been nowhere near good enough. I think all of us have to question ourselves on if we're good enough to be here.

"For a team like Manchester [United], for the season we've had, it's not acceptable. We know that, we all know that, I know that. It's not where Manchester [United] should be."

But asked about Amorim's credentials, Shaw said: "I can say 100 per cent right now he's the right man. Results have not been good at all. I've been here for a long time now and been through different managers.

"Ruben, for me, I talk on my behalf and I can talk on behalf of all the players, he is 100 per cent the right manager to take us back to where this club should be.

"It's going to be a very difficult process, us as players, we've let a lot of people down, including Ruben. I will say it again, we've been nowhere near good enough the whole season."

Paul Merson says Amorim's comments regarding leaving Old Trafford without compensation have given Manchester United a potential route to parting ways with their head coach in future.

Merson, speaking on Sky Sports News, thinks Amorim does not want to be at United and that the club's board now have a way out if they do not see a future with the Portuguese boss.

"I don't think Amorim really wants to be there," Merson said.

"When you turn around and say, 'I'd leave tomorrow without any compensation', that tells me he wants to be put out of his misery.

"Manchester United are also in a position now where, if they don't want him, they've had a result. He said he'll walk away without any compensation so they've now got a way out. They now won't have to pay fortunes to get rid of him.

"There's so much work to be done at Manchester United. Amorim saw all this coming. He didn't want to come until the end of the season. He knew there was a lot of work to be done and there's a lot more now.

"It's worrying times for Manchester United. I don't see them finishing in the top half of the table next season. To say that about Manchester United is mind-blowing. It's mind-blowing to think that I'd be shocked if they finished in the top half of the table next season."

