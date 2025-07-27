England Women defender Jess Carter grateful for support after admitting she was 'super scared' to play Euro 2025 final

Jess Carter insists the support of the England fans, her team-mates and her family helped her play a key role in England's Euro 2025 success after admitting she was "super scared" to play in the final.

Carter revealed prior to England's semi-final win over Italy that she had stepped back from social media, having been subjected to racist slurs since the tournament began.

The defender's team-mates came out in support of her post on social media that it was "not right that some of us are treated differently because of the colour of our skin." The Lionesses did not take the knee before their semi-final with Italy.

The 27-year-old, who had started all four of England's games in Switzerland, missed out on a place in the starting XI against Italy. However, Carter was recalled by boss Sarina Wiegman for the crucial final showdown with Spain and, in an emotional post-match interview, she admitted to being scared to play before producing a standout performance at the heart of England's defence.

The defender put her performance down to the support she has received from the England fans, her team-mates, Wiegman and her family.

"The support I felt from the fans was incredible," she told Sky Sports News.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Jubilant England fans go wild at Box Park in Croydon as Lionesses win 2025 Euros after beating Spain in final.

"I can't thank them enough because without the fans, my team-mates and my family, I don't know if I'd have every had the courage to back on the pitch and play again.

"I'm not normally someone who struggles with the hate they received because everyone is going to have their opinion. But this tournament has been tough and I wasn't sure I'd be able to get back on the pitch and do me.

"Everyone of those fans, I'm not ever going to be able to show my thanks enough, but they have been incredible, and I hope they will continue to cheer on the Lionesses every single day."

Image: Carter was superb alongside Leah Williamson at the heart of England's defence against Spain

Carter added to ITV: "I'm more disappointed in myself for previous performances thank anyone else.

"I was super scared to play today for the first time in my life, but when I woke up and I saw my team, and the support I had and the belief I had from my team-mates, my family and my manager, i knew I could just come out and give it my all.

"That's all you can do."

On winning the Euros again, she added: "It's incredible, the fans have been incredible all tournament and we couldn't have done this without them.

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player Incredible fan reactions from around England and Spain to the Lionesses' historic Euro 2025 final triumph against Spain.

"We're so grateful for them and this moment. Giving up is not in our DNA. We have stuck together from minute one. I couldn't be prouder of this team and I'm so honoured to be a part of it."

The support I felt from the fans was incredible. I can't thank them enough because without the fans, my team-mates and my family, I don't know if I'd have every had the courage to back on the pitch and play again. I'm not normally someone who struggles with the hate they received because everyone is going to have their opinion.

"But this tournament has been tough and I wasn't sure I'd be able to get back on the pitch and do me.

"Everyone of those fans, I'm not ever going to be able to show my thanks enough, but they have been incredible, and I hope they will continue to cheer on the Lionesses every single day."

'Carter showed she's a strong personality'

Image: Wiegman said she had full belief in Carter ahead of the final against Spain

Wiegman was full of praise for Carter's performance in the final against Spain, which England won on penalties.

The England boss revealed that Carter's absence against Italy was tactical but she had no qualms about throwing her back in against Spain.

"It says something about the team that we can make tactical decisions," Wiegman said in her post-match press conference.

"I've said a couple of times now that I was really happy before the tournament with my squad and that we had players in the same position that can bring different things. That was in this case too, with Esme [Morgan] and Jess [Carter].

Please use Chrome browser for a more accessible video player During her post-match press conference, Sarina Wiegman's watch hilariously demands a workout after England's Euro 2025 final win against Spain.

"Against Italy, it was a different game than Spain, and we felt that we needed Jess now in the starting line-up, with the fight and the duels she can play."

She added: "She showed that she's a very strong personality and she was ready to perform also against Italy, but that was a tactical decision.

"I have all the belief in her and she had to believe herself. That's the most important thing, that she contributed to the team and you could tell that the team trusted her, too."