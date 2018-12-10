Kevin Nolan admits he turned down AFC Wimbledon job and spoke to Notts County about return

Kevin Nolan says he turned down the AFC Wimbledon job and admits he spoke to Notts County's owner about a potential return.

The former West Ham and Bolton midfielder was sacked by County after going winless in their first six matches of this season, despite finishing fifth the season prior and having kept them in the Football League in 2017.

He was replaced by Harry Kewell, who was dismissed himself after 14 games and replaced by Neil Ardley on November 23 after Ardley had parted ways with AFC Wimbledon by mutual consent.

AFC Wimbledon have since hired Wally Downes, and Nolan says the job was not right for him after moving his family up to Nottingham in the summer while still in charge at Meadow Lane.

Nolan told the Times: "I had to be honest with them. It would have been tough. I would have been a long, long time away from my family again and it would have taken a lot of hours to get it where it needed to be."

Nolan was sacked by Notts County in August

He described the news of his sacking by Notts County owner and chairman Alan Hardy as a "slap in the face" but, after Kewell was sacked, Nolan admits they "had a chat".

"That was it," he said. "At no time in my eyes was it an interview and I didn't go and see him because I wanted the job back. I don't think I needed to sell myself. People can probably read between the lines, but it never got to dotting the i's or crossing the t's."

Nolan also told the newspaper: "There's no secret. I want to get back in [to management]. I watch the results come in and it aches."